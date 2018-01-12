The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Patong Indian restaurant saved from fire

PHUKET: Quick response from firefighters saved an Indian restaurant in the heart of Patong from being engulfed in flames last night (Jan 11).

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 12 January 2018, 10:42AM

After receiving the emergency call, more than 16 firemen in three fire trucks arrived at the Madras Cafe on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd at 9:20pm to counter the blaze.

After shutting the power off and taking just 15 minutes to douse the flames, the fire teams prevented the fire from destroying the cafe or spreading to adjoining businesses.

The Chief of the Patong Municipality Fire Department, who asked not to be named, told The Phuket News that the fire started in the overhead fume hood in the kitchen.

“We were able to quickly bring the fire under control, with the restricted to the kitchen only. No adjoining buildings were damaged and thankfully no people were injured in the fire,” he said.

 

 
Phuket community

