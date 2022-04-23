Patong hosts Woodball Championship

WOODBALL: The President of the Phuket Sports Association Thammawat Wongcharoenyot inagurated the opening ceremony of the Patong-based “Woodball Thailand Championship” yesterday (Apr 22).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 April 2022, 04:26PM

The event, which is being organised by the Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, is geared to boost tourism, revitalise the local economy and promote a healthier, more active lifestyle among local residents.

Yesterday’s opening ceremony was held at Laem Phet Football field opposite Loma Park near Patong Beach around 1pm. In attendance were Somprat Prapsongkram, Permanent Secretary of Phuket Province, Siwat Wangkunkul, Kathu District Chief, Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) in Phuket, Chantana Siwakul, Acting Phuket Tourism and Sports Representative of the Patong Development Foundation in addition to distinguished guests, athletes, team officials and the media.



The 3-day Championship, which runs from yesterday until tomorrow, will consist of three principle sporting activities, namely woodball (similar to croquet), beach football and futsal.

Participants competing across the three dfferent sports are from the general public and divided into four categories: males under 60 years of age (60 teams in total), females under 60 years of age (30 teams in total), males over 60 years of age (12 teams in total) and females over 60 years of age (6 teams in total).

Officials confirmed the games of woodball and futsal are to be held on the grass courts and clay courts at the Laem Phet Football Stadium, with the beach football competition held at the beach neraby.

Ms Chantana explained that the project had been partially funded by budget from the Phuket Provide initiative which is tasked with organising sports-themed events to stimulate the local economy and boost local tourism.

The sports activities it focuses on as part of this remit includes popular and more traditional sports which are designed to encourage children and the elderly to exercise and pursue a healthly lifestyle, she added.