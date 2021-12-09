BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong Hospital offering free walk-in Moderna booster jabs

Patong Hospital offering free walk-in Moderna booster jabs

PHUKET: Patong Hospital is offering free walk-in booster jabs of the Moderna vaccine until the end of December.

COVID-19Vaccinepatong
By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 December 2021, 05:19PM

Patong Hospital is offering free walk-in booster jabs of the Moderna vaccine until Dec 31. Image: Patong Hospital

Patong Hospital is offering free walk-in booster jabs of the Moderna vaccine until Dec 31. Image: Patong Hospital

The service was announced through a notice posted yesterday (Dec 8).

The Moderna vaccine will be provided to people receiving their second or third vaccine injections only, the hospital said in its announcement.

The injections will be administered on Mondays only, with the number of people receiving injections limited to 100 each Monday, and the service to close at 1pm.

The injections will be provided at the Rak Chiva Building, the announcement said.

EPL predictions

To receive a Moderna booster shot, people need to present their Thai ID card or passport, and evidence of all their previous vaccine injections, the hospital said.

Paper documents or presenting the vaccination information registered in the mor prom app will both be accepted.

People wanting to receive the Moderna vaccine as their third-dose booster jab must have had their second vaccine injection at least three months ago, the hospital noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket marks 70 total Covid cases, 3 total Omicron cases in Thailand || December 9
General election could be held as early as mid-2022: Opposition
Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races
No Omicron in Phuket, assure officials
Phuket gets new state drug rehab
More incentives for foreign film shoots
Constitution Day public holiday brings another long weekend
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, one new death
UK joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Black panther soup & illegal hunting gets construction tycoon 3 years in prison || December 8
India’s GoAir joins airlines relaunching direct Phuket flights
Prosecutors blunder in rush to announce Premchai sentencing
Baan Koh Maphrao wins ‘Hidden Dragon’ community chef contest
Supreme Court sentences Premchai to prison
Man injured as motorbike in motion catches fire

 

Phuket community
Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

They are well practiced at visiting local businesses to collect their tea money. They know exactly w...(Read More)

Prosecutors blunder in rush to announce Premchai sentencing

He must not be very respected amongst the other Hi-Sos if he is actually going to serve prison time....(Read More)

Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler

Fake news or not, we will never know the real truth. Politicians are always in it for themselves so ...(Read More)

Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

Smoke and mirrors. Look at us bosses in Bangkok, we are doing a great job down here making it appear...(Read More)

Prosecutors blunder in rush to announce Premchai sentencing

"Blunder" might be a bit strong...maybe more like "misstated". In any case, glad...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

Just wait...I have yet to see Thailand properly manage anything, especially the natural environment....(Read More)

Phuket Music Scene: Homecoming at Hard Rock

They need to learn and play Scarlet Begonias. They are the perfect mix for that song....(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

To satisfy Dekaaskopp ( Cheesehead): Pooling = pull. My 2 Pfizer vaccinations were fine. No side ef...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

'Welcome to Trash-land" Christy, you forgot to mention all that trailer trash living as ex...(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

" Irritating,always that nonse pooling wrong end of the rope what serves no purpose,just make p...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
PaintFX

 