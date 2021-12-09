Patong Hospital offering free walk-in Moderna booster jabs

PHUKET: Patong Hospital is offering free walk-in booster jabs of the Moderna vaccine until the end of December.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 December 2021, 05:19PM

Patong Hospital is offering free walk-in booster jabs of the Moderna vaccine until Dec 31. Image: Patong Hospital

The service was announced through a notice posted yesterday (Dec 8).

The Moderna vaccine will be provided to people receiving their second or third vaccine injections only, the hospital said in its announcement.

The injections will be administered on Mondays only, with the number of people receiving injections limited to 100 each Monday, and the service to close at 1pm.

The injections will be provided at the Rak Chiva Building, the announcement said.

To receive a Moderna booster shot, people need to present their Thai ID card or passport, and evidence of all their previous vaccine injections, the hospital said.

Paper documents or presenting the vaccination information registered in the mor prom app will both be accepted.

People wanting to receive the Moderna vaccine as their third-dose booster jab must have had their second vaccine injection at least three months ago, the hospital noted.