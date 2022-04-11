Patong home gutted in house fire

PHUKET: Firefighters have confirmed there were no deaths or injuries in a fire that gutted a home off Phra Barami Rd in Patong last night (Apr 10).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 April 2022, 11:30AM

Patong Municipality fire teams were called to the home, located in Soi Phrabaramee 3 in the Baan Khok Makham Community, opposite the Caltex petrol station on Phra Barami Rd, at 11pm.

Firefighters took just 10 minutes to douse the blaze, but by that time the inside of the home had been destroyed by the fire.

Also heavily damaged was a Toyota Vios parked under the home.

Investigators have yet to confirm the cause of the fire, but suspect it was likely caused by an electrical short circuit.

Investigators are continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire, Parong Municipality reported.

Present at the scene last night were Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri and Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO) Kathu District 2 representative Supachart Kitdamnern.

Also present were Patong City Council member and President of Ban Khok Makham Community Kasem Khaminthong along with Patong City Councillor Suchitra Piromrit to see what assistance could be provided to the family whose home had just been gutted.