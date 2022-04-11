tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong home gutted in house fire

Patong home gutted in house fire

PHUKET: Firefighters have confirmed there were no deaths or injuries in a fire that gutted a home off Phra Barami Rd in Patong last night (Apr 10).

patong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 April 2022, 11:30AM

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

« »

Patong Municipality fire teams were called to the home, located in Soi Phrabaramee 3 in the Baan Khok Makham Community, opposite the Caltex petrol station on Phra Barami Rd, at 11pm.

Firefighters took just 10 minutes to douse the blaze, but by that time the inside of the home had been destroyed by the fire.

Also heavily damaged was a Toyota Vios parked under the home.

Investigators have yet to confirm the cause of the fire, but suspect it was likely caused by an electrical short circuit.

MGID

Investigators are continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire, Parong Municipality reported.

Present at the scene last night were Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri and Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO) Kathu District 2 representative Supachart Kitdamnern.

Also present were Patong City Council member and President of Ban Khok Makham Community Kasem Khaminthong along with Patong City Councillor Suchitra Piromrit to see what assistance could be provided to the family whose home had just been gutted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla checkpoints to be gone, Ex-Thai soldiers arrested with Yakuza chief || April 11
Seven Days of Danger for Songkran begins in Phuket
Aussies in Phuket called to submit postal votes for May 21 election
Bangla to remove COVID checkpoints
Phuket disaster officials keeping watch on Nicobar tremors
Man shot dead in Bueng Kan hospital
Ukraine says 1,200 bodies found near Kyiv as east braces for onslaught
Officials honour Khaw Sim Bi, first Governor of Phuket
Evusheld procurement plan gets CCSA approval
Phuket marks 189 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Dutch teen killed in Malaysia diving accident
Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement
Civilians flee east Ukraine as Kyiv readies for ‘big battles’
Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training
Koh Pha-ngan relaunches its Full Moon Party amid virus curbs

 

Phuket community
Seven Days of Danger for Songkran begins in Phuket

I'd be willing to bet that the Muslim lady rode away with a warning for no helmet, while the far...(Read More)

Bangla to remove COVID checkpoints

Don't they remember what happened last year in Phuket, after a couple of well organized "So...(Read More)

Bangla to remove COVID checkpoints

Kurt, i agree with you. They should at least leave the checkpoints in until the end of Songkran. Mon...(Read More)

Phuket disaster officials keeping watch on Nicobar tremors

Invest in technology to send automatic emergency text messages. Based on how people look at their ph...(Read More)

Bangla to remove COVID checkpoints

Are they out of their mind? Removing Bangla Covid check points at Songkran time they are most needed...(Read More)

Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement

EU, GB AUS and USA Expats beware. China is aligning with Russia and when things go south we could we...(Read More)

Phuket disaster officials keeping watch on Nicobar tremors

Are the sound signals in the tsunami alarm towers checked? Are Phuket Officials/hospitals doing a ts...(Read More)

Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement

Russia's garbage 'Sputnik' vaccine and their almost non existent mask wearing is going t...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Timothy@ most taxis are not owned by the drivers, they are owned by syndicates which include politic...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Mr Jaturong, with understament of this Songkran week: "We found that tourists still have proble...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
PaintFX
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
EPL predictions
Devas Lounge
Art-Tec Design

 