Patong Hill to open to small cars travelling to Patong

PHUKET: Small vehicles will be allowed to travel up Patong Hill from Kathu today (Nov 10), starting at no later than 4pm, Phuket officials have announced.

transporttourismSafety

By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 November 2022, 11:51AM

Work is continuing on reinforcing the base of the embankment exposed by the landslide. Photo: Kathu Municipality

Work is continuing on reinforcing the base of the embankment exposed by the landslide. Photo: Kathu Municipality

Work is continuing on reinforcing the base of the embankment exposed by the landslide. Photo: Kathu Municipality

Work is continuing on reinforcing the base of the embankment exposed by the landslide. Photo: Kathu Municipality

The news came following a meeting this morning, with the approval announced by the Phuket Info Center.

No further details have been explained so far.

The announcement follows Phuket Governor Narong inspecting the landslide site on the hill yesterday, and attending a meeting with local officials to be brought up to speed on the safety of the site last night.

Work is continuing to stabilise the site with large rocks and heavier soil being placed at the base of the embankment exposed by the landslide, which struck on Oct 19.

Despite daily rainfall over the past few weeks, the site was deemed to be safe, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) this morning.

The cumulative effect of the rainfall remains low. Water pressure in the soil at the site is still below critical threshold, the report said.

There has been no further soil movement at the site, the report continued.

“The road is still safe. The traffic route can be used carefully according to the conditions of the area,” the report concluded.