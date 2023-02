Patong Hill road to close for overnight waterworks

PHUKET: The road over Patong Hill will be closed to traffic on the Kathu side on the hill next Sunday and Monday nights (Feb 26-27) so work can be carried out on installing water mains pipes up the hill.



By The Phuket News

Monday 20 February 2023, 03:26PM

Image: PWA

The road, Phra Baramee Rd, will be closed to traffic from 9pm to 5am each night, the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) announced earlier today (Feb 20).

The lanes will be closed by the sharp curve at the bottom of the hill all the way up to the Chao Por Seua Temple at the top of the hill. Other sections of Phra Baramee Rd will be unaffected.

The PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the road closure.