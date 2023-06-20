333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong Hill road claims another life

Patong Hill road claims another life

PHUKET: A passenger van collided with a motorcycle on the road leading to the east side Patong Hill early this morning (June 20), killing one of the two women on the motorbike.

tourismtransportSafetyaccidentsdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 20 June 2023, 02:28PM

Photo: Kathu Police

Photo: Kathu Police

Photo: Kathu Police

Photo: Kathu Police

Photo: Kathu Police

Photo: Kathu Police

« »

Kathu Police were informed of the collision, near the shooting range on Phra Baramee Rd before the road starts climbing the east side Patong Hill, at about 7:35am.

Police and emergency responders from the Kathu Municipal Rescue Unit arrived at the scene to find a silver Nissan van with impact damage to its front right.

The van was fitted with Phuket-issued yellow licence plates, meaning it is legally registered to operate as a taxi.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

By the side of the road was black-red motorcycle registered in Surat Thani. Lying in the middle of the road nearby were the two women who were travelling on the motorbike when it was struck by the van.

One of the women had suffered critical injuries. Rescue workers were unable to confirm she had a pulse and began administering CPR. The woman was rushed to Patong Hospital but later pronounced dead.

Officers from Kathu Police Station confirmed they were continuing their investigation into the collision.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 20 June 2023 - 18:17:54 

Solar + Surfer. For all of you "Love Thailand or Leave It" people, do you think it's okay for the authorities to not enforce traffic laws so these needless deaths are ok?
Or, should we try to do better? 
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Capricornball | 20 June 2023 - 17:50:28 

And your headline is completely incorrect...Patong Hill is incapable of causing anything...it is a hill. The cause was a reckless and aggressive a-hole in minivan driving beyond his capabilities. It was also caused by chronic action by the Phuket police that has taught all Phuket drivers that you will never be pulled over for driving like a reckless a-hole. Is an island-wide free-for-all.

Capricornball | 20 June 2023 - 17:35:26 

Another PLTO mafia cartel member kills one young lady...almost 2. Kurt is right, we'll not hear any more about this...done deal. Which reminds me PN...what's the lastest on the meth-head boat driver that put 30 tourists in the hospital? Just another tale of tragedy for any given day, never to be followed up on. Endless carnage on Phuket with no consequences.

Kurt | 20 June 2023 - 15:36:22 

Seen the Van damage in front, and the motorbike damage behind, Van hit motorbike at her rear with quite extra more speed. Another driving Van Thai idiot that has to be permanent taken of the road. It is just a criminal. But taxi cartel will get away with it with a 'understanding' brown envelop. Poor ladies. We never will read more about this tragedy.

Fascinated | 20 June 2023 - 14:43:36 

The minibuses continue to bully, terrorize and now kill other road users. they drive like madmen, with no consideration for others.Most have no clue how to take bends- I had one from the other lane come right acroos into my lane the other day- had to brake sharply to avoid him. unfortunately, as in this case they just bring misery to others. Probably back on the road in another vehicle already.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Election Commision confirms results, Another Patong Hill crash, Navy moves to forest || June 20
Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill
Police question Freedom Beach dope smokers
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
High-rises ‘wobble’ as tremors strike
Phuket airport to hold public shooting safety drill
House to meet ‘within 15 days’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Patong Hill crash, Final push for Phuket Expo 2028, DSI raids in Phuket || June 19
Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill
Web Connection and Smart Order Collaborate to Empower Independent Hotel Owners in Thailand
Navy moves on protected forest abuse
Ayutthaya couple arrested in Phuket for B20mn Facebook scam
Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach
UN says Russia still blocking aid to dam breach victims
Myanmar talks to go ahead

 

Phuket community
Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach

I suspect this is a fake story submitted by the anti-cannabis folks. This story must be fiction. L...(Read More)

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

Sounds like this forest destruction will result in vibrant retirement community for the Thai naval p...(Read More)

Patong Hill road claims another life

Solar + Surfer. For all of you "Love Thailand or Leave It" people, do you think it's o...(Read More)

Patong Hill road claims another life

And your headline is completely incorrect...Patong Hill is incapable of causing anything...it is a h...(Read More)

Patong Hill road claims another life

Another PLTO mafia cartel member kills one young lady...almost 2. Kurt is right, we'll not hear ...(Read More)

Patong Hill road claims another life

Seen the Van damage in front, and the motorbike damage behind, Van hit motorbike at her rear with qu...(Read More)

Patong Hill road claims another life

The minibuses continue to bully, terrorize and now kill other road users. they drive like madmen, wi...(Read More)

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

So much wasted land within boundaries of Phuket Port for them to build whatever they want...(Read More)

High-rises ‘wobble’ as tremors strike

Mr Chatpan is right! --> "If buildings are lawfully designed"...uuuh, not only law full...(Read More)

Ayutthaya couple arrested in Phuket for B20mn Facebook scam

If people are stupid enough to invest in schemes they see on FB then, Som Nom Na!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Zonezi Properties
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket

 