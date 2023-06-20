Patong Hill road claims another life

PHUKET: A passenger van collided with a motorcycle on the road leading to the east side Patong Hill early this morning (June 20), killing one of the two women on the motorbike.

tourismtransportSafetyaccidentsdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 20 June 2023, 02:28PM

Kathu Police were informed of the collision, near the shooting range on Phra Baramee Rd before the road starts climbing the east side Patong Hill, at about 7:35am.

Police and emergency responders from the Kathu Municipal Rescue Unit arrived at the scene to find a silver Nissan van with impact damage to its front right.

The van was fitted with Phuket-issued yellow licence plates, meaning it is legally registered to operate as a taxi.

By the side of the road was black-red motorcycle registered in Surat Thani. Lying in the middle of the road nearby were the two women who were travelling on the motorbike when it was struck by the van.

One of the women had suffered critical injuries. Rescue workers were unable to confirm she had a pulse and began administering CPR. The woman was rushed to Patong Hospital but later pronounced dead.

Officers from Kathu Police Station confirmed they were continuing their investigation into the collision.