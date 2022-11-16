British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

PHUKET: The road over Patong Hill reopened to restricted traffic this morning after torrential rains caused flash flooding across Kathu, Phuket Town and other areas across the island last night (Nov 15).

weatherSafetytourismtransportpatong
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 November 2022, 09:54AM

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Torrential rain last night left many areas flooded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill was closed to all vehicles for safety. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill was closed to all vehicles for safety. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill was closed to all vehicles for safety. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill was closed to all vehicles for safety. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill reopened to restricted traffic this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill reopened to restricted traffic this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill reopened to restricted traffic this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill reopened to restricted traffic this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Work resumed on reinforcing the embankment at the landslide site on Patong Hill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Work resumed on reinforcing the embankment at the landslide site on Patong Hill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Work resumed on reinforcing the embankment at the landslide site on Patong Hill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Work resumed on reinforcing the embankment at the landslide site on Patong Hill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Work resumed on reinforcing the embankment at the landslide site on Patong Hill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Work resumed on reinforcing the embankment at the landslide site on Patong Hill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

« »

As the deluge continued, lasting some five hours, pumps were deployed and roads were closed as streets and houses were flooded. The water flowing thorugh Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town again reached dangerously high levels.

Officials have yet to reveal the extent of the damage from the flash flood, but there have been no reports of damage to major roads or bridges.

At 10pm, Patong Police closed their checkpoint in front of Wat Patong to prevent all vehicles from travelling over Patong Hill from Patong to Kathu. Police on the Kathu side of the hill did likewise at 10:30pm.

The road was reopened to restricted traffic this morning at 7:30am today.

AXA Insurance PCL

Motorbikes are allowed over the hill in both directions. Only small vehicles ‒ cars, pickup trucks and passenger vans ‒ are allowed down the hill from Patong to Kathu.

Small vehicles are still banned from travelling up the hill from Kathu to Patong for safety reasons.

Work on reinforcing the embankment at the landslide site on the hill resumed this morning.

Meanwhile, cleanup crews have been deployed to areas heavily affected by the flash flood. Many of the streets in hard-hit areas were left caked with mud.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kamala Pete | 16 November 2022 - 14:31:53 

You're absolutely right Kurt. Its called "Stop-Go". A controller at each end with a radio would eliminate the 1 hour wait.

Kurt | 16 November 2022 - 12:41:57 

Release traffic pressure via Kamala and Kata/Chalong. Why not open the hill side lane of Patong Hill in time schedule? 1 Hour up-hill traffic, next hour down-hill traffic, and so on. Yes, I know it needs some organizing capacity/talent. But there must be at least able 1 person on the island who can manage this technically after a order is given? It's a simple thing. Not brain cracking, right?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail
Oman Air lands in Phuket
Bangla staff drug tests target touts
Trump launches 2024 White House bid
Tourism ministry seeks B8.7bn ‘booster shot’
Apec protesters warned to stay away
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Electricity bills to go up in 2023, World Cup broadcasting rights, Illegal land excavation || November 15
Russian jazz virtuoso to headline free concert at Karon Beach
Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’
Biden and Xi reassure world but US, China still on collision course, say experts
Swedish man’s car goes up in flames
Anutin dismisses bid to re-outlaw cannabis
Arrest of New Zealand man for guns ‘overblown’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Longer road for Patong Hill recovery, Alternative route on the way, Phuket autonomy || November 14
Marina drive for Phuket

 

Phuket community
Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

The hills are not made of rock - so a couple of large bulldozers would make short work of knocking t...(Read More)

Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

You're absolutely right Kurt. Its called "Stop-Go". A controller at each end with a ra...(Read More)

Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

Release traffic pressure via Kamala and Kata/Chalong. Why not open the hill side lane of Patong Hill...(Read More)

Bangla staff drug tests target touts

Seems all parties feel fine with always appointed 9PM time, and behave adjusted. These use drugs s...(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

Any "temporary" repairs are just going to make it harder to do a proper repair later. As t...(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

Here we go again. LOL How many days until this thought is countermanded yet again. Starting to think...(Read More)

Russian jazz virtuoso to headline free concert at Karon Beach

In other words. Russia we don't care that you are destroying a neighbouring counrty and that you...(Read More)

Arrest of New Zealand man for guns ‘overblown’

Mr. Mob Bob might be right, it's just 30 guns or a little over 30, the whole story's overhyp...(Read More)

Russian jazz virtuoso to headline free concert at Karon Beach

Mr. Butman recently played his music in Russia-occupied Ukraine, entertaining the occupation forces....(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

Be interesting to see what's left after tonight's rain!...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property

 