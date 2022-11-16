Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

PHUKET: The road over Patong Hill reopened to restricted traffic this morning after torrential rains caused flash flooding across Kathu, Phuket Town and other areas across the island last night (Nov 15).

weatherSafetytourismtransportpatong

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 November 2022, 09:54AM

Work resumed on reinforcing the embankment at the landslide site on Patong Hill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Work resumed on reinforcing the embankment at the landslide site on Patong Hill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Work resumed on reinforcing the embankment at the landslide site on Patong Hill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill reopened to restricted traffic this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill reopened to restricted traffic this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill was closed to all vehicles for safety. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The road over Patong Hill was closed to all vehicles for safety. Photo: Phuket Info Center

As the deluge continued, lasting some five hours, pumps were deployed and roads were closed as streets and houses were flooded. The water flowing thorugh Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town again reached dangerously high levels.

Officials have yet to reveal the extent of the damage from the flash flood, but there have been no reports of damage to major roads or bridges.

At 10pm, Patong Police closed their checkpoint in front of Wat Patong to prevent all vehicles from travelling over Patong Hill from Patong to Kathu. Police on the Kathu side of the hill did likewise at 10:30pm.

The road was reopened to restricted traffic this morning at 7:30am today.

Motorbikes are allowed over the hill in both directions. Only small vehicles ‒ cars, pickup trucks and passenger vans ‒ are allowed down the hill from Patong to Kathu.

Small vehicles are still banned from travelling up the hill from Kathu to Patong for safety reasons.

Work on reinforcing the embankment at the landslide site on the hill resumed this morning.

Meanwhile, cleanup crews have been deployed to areas heavily affected by the flash flood. Many of the streets in hard-hit areas were left caked with mud.