Patong Hill lane to close for drain works

Patong Hill lane to close for drain works

PHUKET: The Phuket Highways Office has announced that one lane will be closed along the steep section of Patong Hill tomorrow night (June 25) as work is carried out installing sewer drains alongside the busy road.

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 June 2022, 06:35PM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

One lane over the hill will be closed from 9pm tomorrow night, Yuttana Phithak, chief of the Phuket Highways office, explained in an announcement issued late today (June 24).

Traffic over the hill will be reduced to one lane through to 5am Sunday morning (June 26), Mr Yuttana said.

The area to be affected is the steep section of road on the Kathu side near the Patong City sign, he added.

Mr Yuttana did not specify which lane would be closed, or whether each lane would be closed in turn as the work is carried out.

However, Mr Yuttana apologised for the inconvenience.

People with queries were asked to call the Department of Highways hotline 1586.

Fascinated | 24 June 2022 - 23:32:04 

The city sign is looking decidedly dodgy these days and has a heck of a lean on it. B9m (not) well spent. Its a landslide waiting to happen. Pian vanity project. Anyone want to make a book on whether it lasts through to next year's wet season? You read it here first folks.

 

