Patong Hill landslide site opens for crossing on foot

PHUKET: People who need to get from Patong to Kathu and in the opposite direction are able to cross the damaged section of Phra Barami Rd on foot from Oct 23.

transportdisastersweatherpatong
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 October 2022, 09:57PM

Patong Police announcement as posted on Sunday, Oct 23. Image: Patong Police

Illustration for reference, posted by Phuket Infor Center at 10pm on Oct 23. Image: Phuket Info Center

« »

The route is considered safe for pedestrians except for cases of heavy rain or any threats of new landslides, Patong Police announced on their Facebook page on Sunday, Oct 23.

The post was later shared by Phuket Info Center, a Facebook page operated by the Phuket Governor’s Office and used for important public announcements.

As Patong Police explained, people can park their cars at two dedicated locations, namely at the parking lot opposite Chao Por Suea Shrine and another one behind Chao Pho Suea Shrine (at the entrance to Doi Thep Nimit Monastery).

Officials also organised what they called a “pick-up point for employees, establishments, people or tourists who walk back and forth from Patong to Kathu”. This is the territory in front of the Patong City sign.

In a separate publication later at night on Oct 23, Phuket Info Center gave further instructions for those planning to travel to Patong from Kathu and to Kathu from Patong via Phra Barami Rd. 

  • A free parking space will be provided on the Kathu side of the road next to Nern Tong Restaurant. The parking will be able to accommodate about 300 cars.
  • A separate parking will be allocated for buses and hotel vehicles (presumably, for organised transfer of hotel personnel to workplaces and back). Private cars and motorcycles will not be allowed to park there.
  • A temporary roundabout will be organised near the “staff work tent” for buses to U-turn.
  • Overnight parking “in the tent area” will be prohibited in order for staff to be able to work conveniently.
  • Parking cars near the Patong City sign on Patong side of the damaged section of Phra Barami Rd will be prohibited.
  • Parking on the sides of the road and in the “road shoulders” will be prohibited to prevent traffic congestion and interrupting the work of officials.
  • Traffic Police officers will be on duty on site to facilitate traffic and provide assistance to drivers.
  • Shuttle buses from the Patong City sign to Patong Municipality will be available from 7am through 8pm.

More rules may follow as soon as the system is tested in action on Oct 24.

johnkettly | 24 October 2022 - 09:40:13 

As a meteorologist, I would say that open pipe indeed contributed to the erosion and eventual landslide.

JohnC | 24 October 2022 - 08:47:08 

555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555 LMAO TIT!!!!

Tompa52 | 24 October 2022 - 08:30:53 

Maybe landslide caused by people building water trap on one side of the road and took the water into a big water pipe to the other side of the road. But no connection from the water pipe to some canal to take care of the water. Maybe this caused erosion and s landslide when the water left the water pipe. What do you think??

 

