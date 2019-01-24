PHUKET: Police have confirmed that yesterday afternoon’s crash on Patong Hill involved 12 vehicles and left three people hospitalised, one with major injuries.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 24 January 2019, 03:33PM

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Fire Department of Patong Municipality

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Patong Police

Capt Ekarat Chartpai of Patong Police told The Phuket News, “The three people injured in yesterday's crash at 3:40pm (Jan 23) are Mr Eakkapop Pitukkarn, 26, Mr Vachira Rakdam, 33, and Mr Kittichai Saeree, 44.

Mr Kittichai suffered major injuries and is still receiving care at Vachira Phuket Hospital, Phuket Town.” Capt Ekarat declined to provide more details on the injuries at this stage.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee explained that “Mr Puntharit Kaewprawat, 27, who was driving the tour bus that is thought to be responsible for the incident, said that as he was driving down Patong Hill, the car in front of him suddenly braked before the junction, which forced Mr Puntharit to brake and swerve to the right, causing his bus and 11 other vehicles to crash.”

“We are creating an accident map which will show a timeline and details of the accident,” Col Anotai added.

Col Anotai’s updated police report outlines all drivers and vehicles involved in the accident:

1. Trang registered white van. Driver: Vachira Rakdam, 33, suffered minor injuries.

2. Phuket registered white Honda PCX motorbike. Driver: Mr Eakkapop Pitukkarn, 26, suffered injuries and was transferred to Patong hospital.

3. Phuket registered black Honda Wave motorbike. Driver: Mr Kittichai Saeree, 44, suffered serious injuries and transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Phuket Town.

4. Bangkok registered Tour bus of MKR Transport. Driver: Mr Puntharit Kaewprawat, 27.

5. Phuket registered orange Isuzu D-MAX Driver: Mr Chalermsak Chertchai, 33.

6. Phuket registered white van. Driver: Jirasak Jaennai, 50.

7. Bangkok registered bronze Toyota Vios. Driver: Mr Antun Teemofeb, 30.

8. Phuket registered white van. Driver: Mr Pramote Charoen, 40.

9 Phuket registered white Volvo. Driver: Mr. Patee Jaisiri, 52.

10. Phuket registered grey Toyota Yaris. Driver: Ms. SaraSom Phendsuk, 55.

11. Chaiyaphum registered six-wheeled truck, parked on the side of the road.

12. Phuket registered green Honda MSX motorbike, parked on the side of the road.

Capt Ekarat refused to disclose the charges that would be brought against the bus driver, Puntharit at this stage.

He explained that, “The bus driver denied causing the accident. He said that the brakes did not fail, but he had to suddenly swerve away to avoid hitting vehicle in front.”

“We continue our investigations as we try to uncover the details of the accident,” Capt Ekarat said.

“At present the tour bus is being inspected at the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO) to try to find information that could help our investigation,” Capt Ekarat added. “Sorry I could not provide any further information at this time. There is a lot of work to do on this case.”

The Phuket News contacted the PLTO to find out about the bus inspection but the information was not yet available.