THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that yesterday afternoon’s crash on Patong Hill involved 12 vehicles and left three people hospitalised, one with major injuries.

accidentspatongtransport
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 24 January 2019, 03:33PM

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Patong Police

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Patong Police

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Patong Municipality

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Patong Municipality

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Patong Municipality

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Patong Municipality

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Patong Municipality

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Patong Municipality

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Patong Municipality

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Patong Municipality

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Fire Department of Patong Municipality

Rescue services clear the road after a 12-vehicle crash that left three people hospitalised. Photo: Fire Department of Patong Municipality

Capt Ekarat Chartpai of Patong Police told The Phuket News, “The three people injured in yesterday's crash at 3:40pm (Jan 23) are Mr Eakkapop Pitukkarn, 26, Mr Vachira Rakdam, 33, and Mr Kittichai Saeree, 44.

Mr Kittichai suffered major injuries and is still receiving care at Vachira Phuket Hospital, Phuket Town.” Capt Ekarat declined to provide more details on the injuries at this stage.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee explained that “Mr Puntharit Kaewprawat, 27, who was driving the tour bus that is thought to be responsible for the incident, said that as he was driving down Patong Hill, the car in front of him suddenly braked before the junction, which forced Mr Puntharit to brake and swerve to the right, causing his bus and 11 other vehicles to crash.”

“We are creating an accident map which will show a timeline and details of the accident,” Col Anotai added.

Col Anotai’s updated police report outlines all drivers and vehicles involved in the accident:

1. Trang registered white van. Driver: Vachira Rakdam, 33, suffered minor injuries.
2. Phuket registered white Honda PCX motorbike. Driver: Mr Eakkapop Pitukkarn, 26, suffered injuries and was transferred to Patong hospital.
3. Phuket registered black Honda Wave motorbike. Driver: Mr Kittichai Saeree, 44, suffered serious injuries and transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Phuket Town.
4. Bangkok registered Tour bus of MKR Transport. Driver: Mr Puntharit Kaewprawat, 27.
5. Phuket registered orange Isuzu D-MAX Driver: Mr Chalermsak Chertchai, 33.
6. Phuket registered white van. Driver: Jirasak Jaennai, 50.
7. Bangkok registered bronze Toyota Vios. Driver: Mr Antun Teemofeb, 30.
8. Phuket registered white van. Driver: Mr Pramote Charoen, 40.
9 Phuket registered white Volvo. Driver: Mr. Patee Jaisiri, 52.
10. Phuket registered grey Toyota Yaris. Driver: Ms. SaraSom Phendsuk, 55.
11. Chaiyaphum registered six-wheeled truck, parked on the side of the road.
12. Phuket registered green Honda MSX motorbike, parked on the side of the road.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Capt Ekarat refused to disclose the charges that would be brought against the bus driver, Puntharit at this stage.

He explained that, “The bus driver denied causing the accident. He said that the brakes did not fail, but he had to suddenly swerve away to avoid hitting vehicle in front.”

“We continue our investigations as we try to uncover the details of the accident,” Capt Ekarat said.

“At present the tour bus is being inspected at the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO) to try to find information that could help our investigation,” Capt Ekarat added. “Sorry I could not provide any further information at this time. There is a lot of work to do on this case.”

The Phuket News contacted the PLTO to find out about the bus inspection but the information was not yet available.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout
Truck driver charged for Patong Hill wipeout
Beer truck heading to Patong overturns, spills load
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Driver recovered from wreck as van goes off-road on Patong Hill
Brakes fail as runaway Phuket tour bus slams into ditch
Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences
Phuket gets eight booze-free, safe water-play zones for Songkran, Seven Days of Danger looms
Thai female, Chinese tourists injured in Patong Hill bus crash
When the road hazard in Phuket is a building
Tourists injured as Phuket pier shuttle bus crashes
Speed identified as critical factor in Phuket tour speedboat collision
No charges for motorcyclist who rammed off-duty Phuket policeman’s car

 

Phuket community
Thai property lures Chinese

Poor Chinese buyers, in the dark about the water problems on Phuket, perhaps many of them even don&#...(Read More)

Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout

Nothing 'accidental' about these crashes. All of them were preventable if drivers knew how t...(Read More)

Cherng Talay goes on water rations

If you don't already have one, buy a tank, store water when the supply is on, no loss of supply ...(Read More)

Phuket villagers fight forced evictions

It always start with thai fairness insurance in such disputes. At the end, the one with the most mon...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

Chalong Police should interview boat man and thai tour guide first. Ask or the boat was in a nationa...(Read More)

Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout

Seems Patong Hill gets 'on track' again with number of 'accidents'. Keep it up! Beat...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

KJ, wrong! I not refer to S'pore as it is the only country in the world worth considering. There...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

"as you repeatedly refer to the place as if it's the only country in the world worth consid...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

Funny if a tourist think that the beach belongs to her and beach attendants don't have the right...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

Beach attendants at Zone 5 Patong Beach are the rudest people I ever encountered. I was rudely told...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant

 