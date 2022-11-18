British International School, Phuket
Patong floods, bridge damaged by downpour

Patong floods, bridge damaged by downpour

PHUKET: Patong Police Station and the surrounding area flooded and a bridge on the road to  Kamala suffered damage after a single downpour yesterday afternoon (Nov 17).

weatherconstruction
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 November 2022, 09:30AM

While some reports marked that the downpour at Patong Police Station lasted only 15 minutes, rain in nearby areas lasted just short of two hours, according to an official report of the damage done.

Water started rising, stirring concern among police officers that the police station would flood yet again.

Only a handful of years ago Patong Police Station gained an unfavourable reputation nationwide as the police station that floods every time it rains.

However, this time, the police station was not inundated, but vehicles were left stranded in the car park by the rising floodwater.

Other areas nearby, including the intersection in front of Patong Hospital, located diagonally across the intersection from the police station, also flooded, as did the street in front of Patong Municipality offices on Rachaphatanusorn Rd.

Meanwhile, Kamala Police deployed officers to regulate traffic over the bridge on the Kamala-Patong Rd (at km.16+570 on Route 4030) after subsidence saw a section of the bridge fall off.

The subsidence was blamed on heavy runoff from the Khao Khuan Yak hill nearby. Civil works engineers have been tasked with inspecting the damage and making repairs.

Traffic across the bride has slowed, but the four lanes remain open, police noted.

Later yesterday afternoon, after the downpour, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri arrived in person at the drain works under construction near the wastewater plant at the southern end of Patong.

Patong Municipality in its report said that the visit was to “visit the construction area of ​​the flood relief project in Patong area.”

The water level in the drains had risen dramatically, with that section of waterway fed by the Pak Bang Canal, which snakes through the back of Patong, passing Patong Municipality offices, Patong Police Station and Patong Hospital en route.

Mayor Chalermsak met with Suvit Phansaengiam, of the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, “to expedite the contractor to complete the project to be completed as soon as possible to alleviate the suffering of the people from the flood problem,” said the report.

Kurt | 18 November 2022 - 12:11:51 

@Fascinated, Yup, that is as it is. You hit the true nail on the head! And all Thai in Patong know it, talk about it, and next...'mind their own business'...  As they know they can't change anything in what their powerful influencial Thai brothers and sisters around them are doing.

Kamala Pete | 18 November 2022 - 11:49:05 

Watching a water truck "cleaning" Bang Wan road in Kamala - it was washing tons of sand and silt straight into the drains!  Its no wonder they get blocked.

Fascinated | 18 November 2022 - 10:39:58 

One wonders after all the money spent on flood defence in Patong over the past 20 years why it still floods. Its almost as if the money put aside for this project was 'well spent' in the wrong pockets.

Kurt | 18 November 2022 - 10:10:36 

What a mess, shown on the photo's. About Patong hospital/RTP station area. I wrote recently about the dirty stinky muddy canal behind Patong hospital. Why is that still not cleand, and kept clean! That would prevent a lot of flooding in that area. Pathetic, the passivity about simple matters. Looks like they love the floods, it satisfies the feeling/love for Thai drama.

JohnC | 18 November 2022 - 09:52:56 

Too much concrete everywhere and nowhere for the water to run off or subside in to the soil. It will only get worse in coming years. Better find a new location on higher ground for a new Patong police station and hospital.

 

