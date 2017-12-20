PHUKET: The man who has led construction of the new drainage system on Nanai Rd in Patong, Piya Pikunkaew, has today confirmed that all works will be complete by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday 20 December 2017, 05:15PM

Construction workers make some final checks to Nanai Rd's new drainage system. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara

Mr Piya told The Phuket News’ sister paper Khao Phuket today (Dec 20), “The flood drain construction is already finished.

“At 2am tomorrow (Dec 21), Had Yai Ruang Chai Company will start to asphalt the to match the level of the drains. They expect this to be done within three hours. Road users can travel along Nanai Rd from 5am,” Mr Piya said.

“Benefits of the new system will be that it will keep sand and rubbish out of the drains. It will also decrease the amount of sand from sand-runoffs being left on the road.

“Patong Municipality will not have to use a truck to suck the sand out of the drains after the rain like it has had to do before,” Mr Piya added.

On Nov 8, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup said that drains should be complete by the end of the year and bring much relief to the area near the intersection of Soi Banzaan, which is hit with flooding after every heavy downpour in the tourist town.

Runoff from the hills at the back of Patong often carried sand that ended up in the previous small drains, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup explained. (See story here.)