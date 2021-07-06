The Phuket News
Patong festival welcomes Sandbox tourists with a bang

Patong festival welcomes Sandbox tourists with a bang

PHUKET: The month-long “Colourful Phuket” festival in Patong and Phuket Town to welcome tourists to Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox scheme started with a bang on Saturday night (July 3), breathing life back into the Patong beachfront.

patongtourismCOVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 July 2021, 12:27PM

The month-long festival began with lively food stalls and fireworks and fire shows at Patong Beach. Photo: PR Patong

The grand opening of the festival was held on Patong Beach, with another major event being held in the Phuket Old Town area on Sunday.

At the popular Patong Beach there were local food stalls open from 3pm, as well as fireworks and fire shows, from 7:30pm to 8pm.

The Patong event kicked off with a formal opening ceremony opposite the DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort at 6:30pm led by Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, joined by Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor and his team along with Nantasiri Ronnasiri, Director of the TAT Phuket office.

The Patong event was branded “‘Welcome Back Phuket Vibes’ welcomes the Phuket Sandbox’” and in addition to the fireworks and fire shows featured live music, photo opportunity stands and displays as well a contemporary art exhibition from recycled waste.

The atmosphere at the event finally saw some life breathed into Patong Beach after dark, but was held in full compliance of COVID-19 control measures strictly enforced by staff of the Patong Municipality’s Department of Public Health and Environment, noted a municipality release.

On Sunday (July 4), from 7:30pm to 8pm, there was a light and sound show (promoted as a “projection mapping show”) at the “Peranakannitat” Museum Phuket in Phuket Town.

After the grand opening, all throughout this week, from July 3-9, colourful art installations were on display in the Phuket Old Town area and Patong Beach along with local food trucks and mini concerts 

Further art works and markets will be set up through the month of July at different locations across the island, as follows:

July 10-16: Surf and Sea-sport activities with colourful photogenic displays at Kata Beach. Sunset yoga at Promthep Cape.

July: 17-23: Digital Art installations and Street Music at Patong Beach.

July 24-31: Projection Mapping Art and Street Music at Phuket Old Town.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

