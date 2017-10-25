PHUKET: Bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues in Patong will close entirely tomorrow (Oct 26) as a mark of respect for the Royal Cremation ceremony of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Wednesday 25 October 2017, 05:52PM

All Patong entertainment venues will be closed for the Royal Cremation ceremony. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Mr Weerawit Krueasombut, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA), told The Phuket News today (Oct 25), “As a group we all have the same feeling regarding paying respects to the late King. Tonight venues will operate as usual but venues wll tone down their entertainment.

“However, tomorrow (Oct 26) all venues will be closed and will reopen at midday on October 27,” he said.

“This is an important day for Thai nationals as they pay their last respects to the late King. I do not need to repeat to business owners what they need to do. All tourists should also fully understand why we are closing the venues.

“On October 26, we will go to pay our respects to King Bhumibol Adulyadej separately,” he added.