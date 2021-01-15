BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong drug raid leads to four arrests

Patong drug raid leads to four arrests

PHUKET: Police have announced the arrests of four suspects in drug raids that together netted 168.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) and 1,041 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah).

drugscrimepatong
By The Phuket News

Friday 15 January 2021, 04:31PM

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

« »

According to a police report issued today (Jan 15), the raids were conducted yesterday, led by Maj Suchart Chumphusaeng of the Patong Police Investigation Division.

The first raid saw Orraphan ‘Tik’ Phanphian, 34, Thanakorn ‘Man’ Khaosombut, 19, and Wichai ‘Tong’ Nimmanotham, 29, arrested at a hotel on Phra Metta Rd in Patong.

The three were arrested after they were found with 156.2 grams of ya ice and six other “items of evidence” that included a Ranong-registered Honda Wave motorbike, said the report.

They were taken to Patong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, confirmed the report.

After questioning the suspects, officers are now investigating a hotel on Kra Rd in Phuket Town, the report added.

Dewa Phuket Resort

Questioning of the three arrested in Patong also led officers to a house in Rassada, where Ketsaraporn ‘Kay’ Srisawat, 32, was arrested after she was found with 12.3g of ya ice and 1,041 pills of ya bah.

In placing Ketsaraporn under arrest, officers also seized as evidence a Phuket-registered Yamaha M-Slaz, valued at about B40,000 and two phones.

Ketsaraporn was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, the report noted.

Questioning of Ketsaraporn has now led police to pursue a friend she named only as ‘Mr Ton’, 37, who fled when police moved in to raid the house in Rassada.

Police are now preparing to request a warrant for Mr Ton’s arrest and are now searching for him, the report concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket employment chief urges employers to register legal and illegal workers
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coming soon: Tourism fee for international visitors! || January 15
Phuket officials put illegal dumping on the agenda
Chinese buyers bullish despite challenges
Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers
Rice to be distributed to 4,034 hard-hit families in Phuket
Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake
Even with lower efficacy COVID vaccine can save lives, says expert
Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Doubts over Chinese vaccine? Two more Thailand COVID deaths! || January 14
How to become a successful digital banker in Thailand
Phuket Heroines Festival reduced to merit-making activities only
Thailand Yacht Show 2021 postponed
Phuket EOC contact details released for visitors 
Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials put illegal dumping on the agenda

COPS DON'T PATROL! Everyone knows this. I've seen people dumping trash. They see me and don...(Read More)

Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers

1M Baht in Fine...(Read More)

Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers

I really Do NOT understand the Thai Government about those kinds of issues. They should give the sc...(Read More)

Phuket Heroines Festival reduced to merit-making activities only

@Kurt For years now you have your problems with merit making activities. Especially if a Governor i...(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

@ PN Really ? @Kurt Obviously you did not read enough other media outlets ! ...(Read More)

Rice to be distributed to 4,034 hard-hit families in Phuket

nice social distancing ...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

This is exactly why there shouldn't be a "permanent secretary" for anything. So that w...(Read More)

Questions over Chinese vaccine

@ Kurt: if you read the article carefully, it was developed together with brazil, so that's wher...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

I hope that mr Phipat reads the already more than 450 thumbs down in BP, and all the burning down co...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Mr Phiphat is plain lying when he says that the 'merit' of the B300 tourism fee is for forei...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design

 