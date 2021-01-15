Patong drug raid leads to four arrests

PHUKET: Police have announced the arrests of four suspects in drug raids that together netted 168.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) and 1,041 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah).

drugscrimepatong

By The Phuket News

Friday 15 January 2021, 04:31PM

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

The first raid in Patong led to the arrest of four suspects, with police now investigating a hotel in Phuket Town and searching for a suspect who fled a raid in Rassada. Photo: Patong Police

According to a police report issued today (Jan 15), the raids were conducted yesterday, led by Maj Suchart Chumphusaeng of the Patong Police Investigation Division.

The first raid saw Orraphan ‘Tik’ Phanphian, 34, Thanakorn ‘Man’ Khaosombut, 19, and Wichai ‘Tong’ Nimmanotham, 29, arrested at a hotel on Phra Metta Rd in Patong.

The three were arrested after they were found with 156.2 grams of ya ice and six other “items of evidence” that included a Ranong-registered Honda Wave motorbike, said the report.

They were taken to Patong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, confirmed the report.

After questioning the suspects, officers are now investigating a hotel on Kra Rd in Phuket Town, the report added.

Questioning of the three arrested in Patong also led officers to a house in Rassada, where Ketsaraporn ‘Kay’ Srisawat, 32, was arrested after she was found with 12.3g of ya ice and 1,041 pills of ya bah.

In placing Ketsaraporn under arrest, officers also seized as evidence a Phuket-registered Yamaha M-Slaz, valued at about B40,000 and two phones.

Ketsaraporn was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, the report noted.

Questioning of Ketsaraporn has now led police to pursue a friend she named only as ‘Mr Ton’, 37, who fled when police moved in to raid the house in Rassada.

Police are now preparing to request a warrant for Mr Ton’s arrest and are now searching for him, the report concluded.