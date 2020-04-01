Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong COVID cleanse, house checks in full swing

Patong COVID cleanse, house checks in full swing

PHUKET: Patong Municipality’s COVID-19 street cleanse and door-to-door house check is in full swing, with trucks dousing the main streets with disinfectant and teams of officers walking from house to house to check the occupants for any signs of the disease.

patongCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 April 2020, 07:49PM

The street cleanse is in full swing. Photo: Patong Municipality

The street cleanse is in full swing. Photo: Patong Municipality

The street cleanse is in full swing. Photo: Patong Municipality
The street cleanse is in full swing. Photo: Patong Municipality
The street cleanse is in full swing. Photo: Patong Municipality
The street cleanse is in full swing. Photo: Patong Municipality
The teams of officials and volunteers are checking everyone, door to door. Photo: Patong Municipality
The teams of officials and volunteers are checking everyone, door to door. Photo: Patong Municipality
The teams of officials and volunteers are checking everyone, door to door. Photo: Patong Municipality
The teams of officials and volunteers are checking everyone, door to door. Photo: Patong Municipality
The teams of officials and volunteers are checking everyone, door to door. Photo: Patong Municipality
The teams of officials and volunteers are checking everyone, door to door. Photo: Patong Municipality
The teams of officials and volunteers are checking everyone, door to door. Photo: Patong Municipality
The teams of officials and volunteers are checking everyone, door to door. Photo: Patong Municipality
The teams of officials and volunteers are checking everyone, door to door. Photo: Patong Municipality
The teams of officials and volunteers are checking everyone, door to door. Photo: Patong Municipality

The Post Office and other main offices have also undergone a thorough cleanse, and all branches in Patong of 7-Eleven, Family Mart, ‘Mini’ Big C and SuperCheap stores as well as Makro and the Central Food Hall are now closed from 7pm to 5am each night until April 30 to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Local officials and volunteers first targetted the Baan Mon community, then moved on to Baan Nanai to check people there, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup explained to The Phuket News.

“We are working on proactive action in Patong, like officers in South Korea did,” she said.

“We are asking people to stay home. If we find anyone with symptoms of being infected, they will be taken to the local hospital immediately.

“We can’t wait, the faster infected people are found, the faster they can recover,” she added.

Thai Residential

“We are also checking whether there are too many people staying in each house,” Mayor Chalermluk said.

“If we find overcrowding, say five to 10 people staying in the one house, we will ask some of the residents to stay at hotels that we have already arranged. We have some 200 rooms for them. At this stage, 20 rooms already have been taken,” she explained.

“We have tried our best to prevent the spread of the virus. The most important thing is cooperation from everyone.

“Please work with us. We expect that we will be able to stop the spread of the virus in about one month,” Mayor Chalermluck said.

“Since the entertainment venues were closed, we went to clean up and sanitise Bangla Rd and other risk areas. We have told people not to go to risk areas, and they have given good cooperation so far,” she noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Turtles hatch at Thai Muang, more hatchlings expected in Phuket within days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Automatic visa extensions coming? Thailand COVID cases rising! || April 1
Phuket power outages to be reduced, but will continue
Spirit figures help village keep out infection
China reports 1,300 asymptomatic virus cases after public concern
120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
All six new Phuket confirmed COVID-19 cases worked or visited Bangla Rd, total cases hit 75
Governor warns of fake news for April Fool’s
Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point
Stranded Thai students prefer to stay in US than risk travel
Coronavirus the worst global crisis since WW II, says UN chief
Nine million fit for B5,000 stimulus relief
Extreme isolation: world’s last virus-free corners hold tight
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong cluster grows, Phuket hotels closed! Fear over elephants! || March 31
Fears raised for elephant welfare as Phuket camps fold

 

Phuket community
Turtles hatch at Thai Muang, more hatchlings expected in Phuket within days

This made me smile. What a fun diversion. Thank you....(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

The best outcome for hotel closures is that less raw sewage will flow into the sea......(Read More)

All six new Phuket confirmed COVID-19 cases worked or visited Bangla Rd, total cases hit 75

" or visiting Bangla Rd in Patong," what, did they just suddenly appear on Soi Bangla... ...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

All this weak compromising of Phuket Government is not contributing to get the virus situation under...(Read More)

Governor warns of fake news for April Fool’s

Here's some fake news... the governor is intelligent. ...(Read More)

All six new Phuket confirmed COVID-19 cases worked or visited Bangla Rd, total cases hit 75

So, the 'Sleep with me hotel' with 200 rooms for persons under investigation is full since t...(Read More)

Nine million fit for B5,000 stimulus relief

Wow, who believes that Government was able in just 2 days time to decide that only 9 out of 21.7 mil...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

People in and out Phuket, with or without a train of many cars. People from Phang Nga province who w...(Read More)

Patong residents urged to self-quarantine, door-to-door checks to begin

Papa Paul, i believe the sleep with me hotel rooms are for doctors and healthg workers in Patong. So...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

So long as those crucial construction supplies are being let through then we can all rest easy. When...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The LifeCo Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 