Patong Countdown 2020: ‘Save Our Earth – Say No to Plastic’

PHUKET: New Year celebrations in Patong this year will be held under the banner “Save Our Earth – Say No to Plastic”.

By The Phuket News

Friday 6 December 2019, 04:15PM

Rubbish bins will be set up at 15 locations along the Patong beachfront. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Patong New Year Countdown celebrations will be held from Dec 27-31. Photo: Patong Municipality PR

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup announced the theme for Patong Countdown 2020 at a press launch on Patong Beach on Wednesday (Dec 4).

This year Patong Municipality is splashing out on the New Year celebrations, which will be held from Dec 27-31.

“We hope to attract more than 10,000 tourists each day to the celebrations, and generate more than B50 million [from the Countdown events],” she said.

“Patong Municipality is working hard to attack more MICE visitors, we are trying to hold more international and local events to attract tourists, such as the New Year Countdown and Thai Fight.

“In the future, we will hold bigger and better events for Songkran and Loy Kratong,” Mayor Chalermluck said.

The star attraction for the New Year’s Eve party on the beach will be Portuguese DJ Diego Miranda, who is well known as one of the Top 50 DJs in the world, she added.

Mayor Chalermluck pointed out that safety and security issues were a concern being addressed.

“Thirty-seven CCTV cameras have been already installed along the beach, and security guards will take care of everyone. For local people, please be good hosts in welcoming our guests,” she said.

Also at the launch, Patong Development Foundation President Preechawut “Prab” Keesin added, “We have police and teams [of other people] to patrol Patong 24 hours, and lifeguards to take care of people on the beach.

“We hope for everyone to be happy in Patong, and to be responsible members of society to help our sustainable development,” he said.

Mr Prab’s advisor, Kriangyut Techopas, also present at the Countdown press launch explained that many rubbish bins have been placed along the Patong beachfront to help keep the beach clean.

“We want everyone to keep Patong clean by working together to reduce plastic waste, so for this event we have set up rubbish bins at 15 locations along the beach, and the main area has four main types of rubbish bins so trash can be separated with the whole area measuring 100 metres long,” Mr Kriangyut said.