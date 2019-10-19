Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital

PHUKET: Proceeds from “Patong Cosplay Beach Run” – one of the highlights of this year’s Phuket Carnival – will be used to buy medical equipment for Patong Hospital, President of the Patong Hotel Association Salisa Limsakul announced on Friday (Oct 18).

patongtourismculturecharity

By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 October 2019, 11:16AM

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

Ms Salisa made the announcement at a recent press conference on Patong Beach where she joined Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, President of the Thai Hotels Association, Southern Chapter Kongsak Koopongsakorn, Advisor of the Phuket Tourism Association Krissada Tansaku, Patong Deputy Mayors Bunjong Kebsup and Boonma Aeapsap.

Talking to the press, organisers confirmed that the 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”.

The event is aimed at advertising Patong as a travel destination to Thai and foreign tourists, as well as announcing the beginning of the high season and strengthening coordination between officials and private sector.

Patong Hotel Association is responsible for setting up the main stage for performances and Patong Cosplay Beach Run 2019, while the Southern Chapter of the Thai Hotels Association and other involved partners will organise a beach sculpture contest, a grand Batik painting and other activities.

The previously announced schedule of the annual festivities is as follows:

On Nov 1 will be the opening ceremony attended by many of Phuket’s key officials as well as the traditional parade as well as many live music and dance performances live on stage.

On Nov 2 will be the annual underwater cleanup held in the waters off Patong Beach, usually joined by many of Phuket’s leading dive tour operators, as well as activities including making fashion accessories from marine trash.

On Nov 3 will be the Patong Cosplay Beach Run 2019, proceeds from which will be used to by medical equipment for Patong Hospital.

On Nov 4 will be a cooking demonstration by chefs from restaurants recommended in the Michelin Guide Thailand.

On Nov 5, will be a photo exhibition under the theme “Patong where I love”.

As usually, foods and drinks will be sold along the beach for the duration of the carnival.