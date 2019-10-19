Kata Rocks
PHUKET: Proceeds from “Patong Cosplay Beach Run” – one of the highlights of this year’s Phuket Carnival – will be used to buy medical equipment for Patong Hospital, President of the Patong Hotel Association Salisa Limsakul announced on Friday (Oct 18).

patongtourismculturecharity
By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 October 2019, 11:16AM

The 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”. Photo: Patong PR

Ms Salisa made the announcement at a recent press conference on Patong Beach where she joined Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, President of the Thai Hotels Association, Southern Chapter Kongsak Koopongsakorn, Advisor of the Phuket Tourism Association Krissada Tansaku, Patong Deputy Mayors Bunjong Kebsup and Boonma Aeapsap.

Talking to the press, organisers confirmed that the 33rd Patong Carnival will be held during Nov 1-5 under the concept “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”.

The event is aimed at advertising Patong as a travel destination to Thai and foreign tourists, as well as announcing the beginning of the high season and strengthening coordination between officials and private sector.

Patong Hotel Association is responsible for setting up the main stage for performances and Patong Cosplay Beach Run 2019, while the Southern Chapter of the Thai Hotels Association and other involved partners will organise a beach sculpture contest, a grand Batik painting and other activities.

The previously announced schedule of the annual festivities is as follows:

On Nov 1 will be the opening ceremony attended by many of Phuket’s key officials as well as the traditional parade as well as many live music and dance performances live on stage.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

On Nov 2 will be the annual underwater cleanup held in the waters off Patong Beach, usually joined by many of Phuket’s leading dive tour operators, as well as activities including making fashion accessories from marine trash.

On Nov 3 will be the Patong Cosplay Beach Run 2019, proceeds from which will be used to by medical equipment for Patong Hospital.

On Nov 4 will be a cooking demonstration by chefs from restaurants recommended in the Michelin Guide Thailand.

On Nov 5, will be a photo exhibition under the theme “Patong where I love”.

As usually, foods and drinks will be sold along the beach for the duration of the carnival.

Phuket community
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - ...(Read More)

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

So, those of us on O visas who have been here many years and convert their O visa annually w for the...(Read More)

Phuket weather warning re-issued

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend ...(Read More)

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical inves...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Interesting little nugget of info here- “We don’t have the right to refuse an application that ...(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Greed conquers trust....(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Hahaha, the boys in the money booth thought they made the 'change of the month'. It must fee...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

"Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head," my understanding is with 1 "p" it m...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

Correct Oesi, Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head in the Netherlands. Now do your homework and...(Read More)

 

