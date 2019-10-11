Kata Rocks
Patong Cosplay Beach Run to highlight Phuket Carnival

PHUKET: A “Patong Cosplay Beach Run” will be held as one of the highlights of this year’s Phuket Carnival, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has announced.

patongtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 October 2019, 09:00AM

This year the carnival will be held from Nov 1-5. Image: Patong Municipality

The carnival this year will be held from Nov 1-5 under the theme “Cheerful Beach Variety Phuket”, explained Mayor Chalermluck.

The carnival is held each year in Patong to welcome the arrival of tourism high season. This year marks the 33rd edition of the annual festivities.

On Nov 1 will be the opening ceremony attended by many of Phuket’s key officials as well as the traditional parade as well as many live music and dance performances live on stage, Mayor Chalermluck said.

On Nov 2 will be the annual underwater cleanup held in the waters off Patong Beach, usually joined by many of Phuket’s leading dive tour operators, as well as activities including making fashion accessories from marine trash.

The Patong Cosplay Beach Run 2019 will be held on Nov 3, Mayor Chalermluck noted.

Entry to the 5km Fun Run costs B400 while entry to the 10km Mini Marathon costs B450. Entry to the “VIP” category costs B1,000.

To enter the event, participants must register before Oct 27. For more information about Cosplay Beach Run, visit the Facebook event page (click here) or call Khun Wandee at 089-6505873.

On Nov 4 will be a cooking demonstration by chefs from restaurants recommended in the Michelin Guide Thailand.

On Nov 5, will be a photo exhibition under the theme “Patong where I love”.

As usually, foods and drinks will be sold along the beach for the duration of the carnival, Mayor Chalermluck added.

