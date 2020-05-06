THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

PHUKET: Patong hotel and restaurant businessman Preechavude “Prab” Keesin has called for urgent measures by the government to help people in Patong, both those suffering from not having any income and for businesses so they can start providing jobs for the community.

COVID-19economicspatong
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 May 2020, 06:54PM

Patong streets remain empty. Photo: PR Phuket

Patong streets remain empty. Photo: PR Phuket

Bangla Rd remains sealed off. Photo: PR Phuket

Bangla Rd remains sealed off. Photo: PR Phuket

Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin during his live interview yesterday (May 6). Photo: PR Phuket

Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin during his live interview yesterday (May 6). Photo: PR Phuket

Patong streets remain empty. Photo: PR Phuket

Patong streets remain empty. Photo: PR Phuket

Patong streets remain empty. Photo: PR Phuket

Patong streets remain empty. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

In a live interview yesterday (May 5), Mr Preechavude pointed out that the COVID-19 situation has left the usually busy streets of Patong empty, and the forced shut down of businesses has left many people without work.

The first and most important aid needed was to help people who do not even have enough money to feed them themselves, Mr Preechavude said.

“The government needs to survey how many people are in which areas, and this is for the whole of the country,” he said.

“Once we have clear information, the government and the private sector can work together to get help to those who need it,” he added.

Mr Peechavude also called for the urgent deployment of soft loans for businesses, especially those operating in the tourism sector.

“The loans provided would help the people first. They will no longer be unemployed,” he said.

However, Mr Preechavude branded the volume of funds being made available as government loans as “too small”.

“In total the amount needed [for the whole country] needs more than B5-10 trillion, equal to the size of GDP, because we are in this very deep,” he said.

“Tourism will take six months to a year to recover. During this time the government has to expend a lot of money in order to develop people so that we do not lose skilled  workers, and if possible we have to do another type of marketing [to develop tourism].

“Simply put, if you have a cheap soft loan, you can do business. There are options, soft loans can have no repayments for three months, six months to a year, but once there are soft loans available they will help to reduce unemployment.

Mr Preechavude also called for a skills development project for the tourism sector, so that when tourism does eventually resume, workers will be upskilled to cater to tourists, making the workers more valuable employees and making Phuket more attractive to tourists.

“Of course, people cannot travel at this time and airlines cannot resume [international] flights, and we need to manage the COVID situation, but we can use this time to improve skills so that we are ready when the market does return,” Mr Preechavude explained.

“We must be prepared, and we can train here to be among the best. It can be a new platform that both the public and private sectors can do together. We can develop our human resources to accommodate the changes in COVID-19 will bring, and hoteliers can use this time to develop their rooms as well,” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 06 May 2020 - 19:34:59 

Phuket has to reset herself. Lesser inhabitants ( the out going Exodus of up to 100,000 Thai helps partly. Tourist accommodation building/construction has to stop to limit numbers of tourists.No more black toxic exhaust smoke blowing busses on the road. We now experience a much fresher/cleaner  environment on Phuket. Practise sustainability for sake of Phuket's future.

Kurt | 06 May 2020 - 19:25:31 

Previous Phuket tourism template never will return as it was. A whole new way of traveling ( by plane, by bus), living, shopping, entertaining, eating in restaurants, etc has to be developed/worked out on Phuket. At least until anyone on Phuket, inhabitants and tourists have been registered vaccinated, and that will take at least a 1.5 years.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials release details of island’s third COVID death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hotel GM 3rd COVID death in Phuket! Bloody insurgency continues! || May 6
Kamala, Rawai to be affected by power outages
Australian hotel GM, 69, Phuket’s third death from COVID-19
Lack of transparent information presents challenge for regional journos
Trump urges US to reopen, British death toll hits 32,000
‘Last chance’ plan for THAI Airways, warns Prayut
Virus toll on economy could last nine months, says PM
Kamala ‘controls’ not a ‘lockdown’: tambon deputy chief
More arrests as people continue to break nightly curfew
Phuket exodus numbers hit 50,000 as Governor praises efforts to get Thais home
Stores threatened with closure after stampede to buy booze
Kamala under ‘lockdown’ for protection
Coronation Day ceremony kept a simple affair
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for third consecutive day

 

Phuket community
Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Phuket has to reset herself. Lesser inhabitants ( the out going Exodus of up to 100,000 Thai helps p...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

I was addressing a question from Geno at 12:35 May 5th, about going INTO Kamala FROM Surin/Bang Ta...(Read More)

Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Previous Phuket tourism template never will return as it was. A whole new way of traveling ( by plan...(Read More)

‘Last chance’ plan for THAI Airways, warns Prayut

Wow ! Is there nothing Kurt isn't an expert on? SIA share price currently down 50% FYI and also...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

" you three nutcases were the reason why I joined the PN-forum..." Or in other words : A ...(Read More)

‘Last chance’ plan for THAI Airways, warns Prayut

They're too expensive, simple as that. Passengers' number one concern is price and for every...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Gerry T, the assistant of Dek, where is the notorious Pascale, secretary of the pink glasses Thai a...(Read More)

Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours

The present restricted alcohol sales hours, including all the bans throughout the year, are worth th...(Read More)

‘Last chance’ plan for THAI Airways, warns Prayut

'Last chance' plan? Ok. So, now we wait for a business plan of Thai. They have to come up fa...(Read More)

Phuket exodus numbers hit 50,000 as Governor praises efforts to get Thais home

As (more than?) 100,000 Thai are leaving Phuket, now is the chance for Government to implement a 100...(Read More)

 

BB and B
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Seara Sports
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360

 