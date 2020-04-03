THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

PHUKET: Police have set up checkpoints on the three main roads into Patong to ensure that all people diving into Patong are wearing face masks – or they will be refused entry to the town.

patongCOVID-19Coronavirushealthpolicetourismtransport
By Chutharat Plerin

Friday 3 April 2020, 01:28PM

No face mask, no entry to Patong. Photo: Patong Municipality

No face mask, no entry to Patong. Photo: Patong Municipality

Likewise, all people leaving Patong must also wear face masks.

The checkpoints were set up at the request of Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup, who explained that all passengers in cars and on motorbikes must also wear face masks in order for the vehicle to be let through.

The checkpoints came into effect at 10am, Mayor Chalermluck explained.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

While the checkpoint at the northern end of Patong has been set up on the Patong-Kamala Rd and the checkpoint at the southern end of the town has been set up on Sirirat Rd (the Patong-Karon Rd), the checkpoint on the road from Kathu to Patong has been set up in front of the Kathu Police Station, on the east side of Patong Hill.

The checkpoints are the latest move by Mayor Chalermluck to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Patong, which is now the identified location of more than half of all confirmed cases in Phuket as reported by Phuket health officials.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps
Teens jailed for breaching gathering ban, drug use
Three of Phuket’s new COVID cases travelled with man who died on train
Phuket hotels ordered to close
China’s use of bear bile in virus treatment slammed
Phuket Lockdown: Tourists urged to hustle before airport closes
Global virus cases top a million, deaths surpass 50,000
Nationwide curfew starts today
COVID-19 to affect Phuket condo market for at least six months: Knight Frank
Automatic visa extensions for tourists ‘in the pipeline’: Foreign Affairs
TAT issues full summary of COVID-19 restrictions in Phuket
Patong masseuse, 26, found hanged from apartment awning
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nightly nationwide curfew in Thailand! Patong pool party bust as cases rise! || April 2
PM to order national nightly curfew: reports
Masquerade or needed aid? China virus help proves contentious

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotels ordered to close

Meanwhile, construction goes on as normal? Isn't there a worry that it will spread through the w...(Read More)

Phuket hotels ordered to close

Wow, straight out of the blue. More details follow later. I presume that are details about financial...(Read More)

Phuket hotels ordered to close

Strange request most hotels have shutdown anyway to cut costs and remaining guests consolidated in o...(Read More)

PM to order national nightly curfew: reports

Or preparations for a wider curfew if situation deteriorates takes a while logistically to ramp up f...(Read More)

Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

Well, short term gratification for longer term pain. ...(Read More)

Secrecy and suspense over Tour de France’s fate

Kurt,you spreading fake news ! Tour of Spain ( Vuelta) isn't cancelled as of now....(Read More)

Passenger with COVID-19 dies on train

As we see now, that temperature check everywhere doesn't mean much. This man's temp was chec...(Read More)

Germans lift off from Phuket ahead of airport shutdown

@DeK, where you live/work/ study is your home. Don't compare this category overseas Thai with ...(Read More)

PM to order national nightly curfew: reports

The usual cacophony of strong muscle talk from different government bodies with little to none value...(Read More)

Nationwide curfew starts today

Curfews: Nation wide: 10pm-4am. Phuket Governor: 8pm-3am. Phuket 24hrs stores: 8pm-5am. Patong an...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 