Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

PHUKET: Police have set up checkpoints on the three main roads into Patong to ensure that all people diving into Patong are wearing face masks – or they will be refused entry to the town.

By Chutharat Plerin

Friday 3 April 2020, 01:28PM

No face mask, no entry to Patong. Photo: Patong Municipality

Likewise, all people leaving Patong must also wear face masks. The checkpoints were set up at the request of Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup, who explained that all passengers in cars and on motorbikes must also wear face masks in order for the vehicle to be let through. The checkpoints came into effect at 10am, Mayor Chalermluck explained. While the checkpoint at the northern end of Patong has been set up on the Patong-Kamala Rd and the checkpoint at the southern end of the town has been set up on Sirirat Rd (the Patong-Karon Rd), the checkpoint on the road from Kathu to Patong has been set up in front of the Kathu Police Station, on the east side of Patong Hill. The checkpoints are the latest move by Mayor Chalermluck to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Patong, which is now the identified location of more than half of all confirmed cases in Phuket as reported by Phuket health officials.