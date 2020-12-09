Patong blaze destroys unused beach mats, umbrella store

PHUKET: No people were injured in a fire that broke out at a building being used to store unused beach mats and umbrellas in Patong last night (Dec 8), officials have confirmed.

patong

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 December 2020, 11:27AM

The damage caused by the fire has yet to be estimated. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The blaze gutted the building and destroyed the roof. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The blaze gutted the building and destroyed the roof. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The blaze gutted the building and destroyed the roof. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The blaze gutted the building and destroyed the roof. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The blaze gutted the building and destroyed the roof. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent building. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The building was engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived. Photo: DDPM-Patong

An officer at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong) told The Phuket News that firefighters were informed of the fire at about 6:44pm.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, at the southern end of Ha Sip Pi Rd (50 years Rd), the whole building was engulfed in flames, the officer said.

“There was a lot of smoke and flames coming out of the building. A fire truck and three water trucks were dispatched to the scene. We spent 15 minutes to stop the fire.Thankfully, no people were injured,” the officer added.

Firefighters returned to inspect the building this morning, the officer explained.

The owner of the building was present, the officer noted.

“The fire had gutted the storeroom and the roof had been destroyed completely. There were still some beach umbrellas and other items in the room that had been damaged by the fire,” he added.

“At this stage we are not sure what started the fire. We are waiting for police investigators to inspect the scene and estimate the cost of the damage caused by the fire,” he added.