Patong beachfront road re-opening slightly delayed

Patong beachfront road re-opening slightly delayed

PHUKET: The 400-metre section of the Patong beachfront road that was closed so that power and telecommunications could be installed underground will likely remain closed until next Wednesday (Oct 9), The Phuket News has been told.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 4 October 2019, 06:55PM

The road is expected to reopen next Wednesday (Oct 9). Photo: Supplied

The road is expected to reopen next Wednesday (Oct 9). Photo: Supplied

The road is expected to reopen next Wednesday (Oct 9). Photo: Supplied

The road is expected to reopen next Wednesday (Oct 9). Photo: Supplied

The works along the Patong beachfront road continue. Photo: Supplied

The works along the Patong beachfront road continue. Photo: Supplied

The works along the Patong beachfront road continue. Photo: Supplied

The works along the Patong beachfront road continue. Photo: Supplied

The works along the Patong beachfront road continue. Photo: Supplied

The works along the Patong beachfront road continue. Photo: Supplied

The works has required traffic along the beachfront road to be redirected. Image: Patong Policetraffic

The works has required traffic along the beachfront road to be redirected. Image: Patong Policetraffic

The section of road was scheduled to re-open on Oct 1. (See story here.)

Project engineer Aut Khrueasane explained that the delay came from CAT Telecom workers needing to use large equipment to remove the cables from overhead, meaning the workers carrying out the excavation work and installing the cables below were obstructed from finishing their work.

“The road was just too narrow,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

“I expect to open the road to general traffic again by about Wednesday next week (Oct 9), but I will reopen it earlier if I can,” he added.

“We apologise for the inconvenience,” Mr Aut said.

Phuket community
Three men escape serious injuries as car hits streetlamp, flips on bypass road

Speed-speed-speed. Driving faster than they can think. Thinking? No police info at all about this h...(Read More)

Russian tourist faces jail for handing out ‘souvenir dollars’ in bar

Oh Boy, russian sense of humor not the same as that of thai. Bar staff to dumb to notice that the do...(Read More)

Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

And Russians tourists wonder why they are so disliked by locals and expats. Prime example of their a...(Read More)

Two blacklisted foreigners in Phuket arrested, deported

How on earth did they evade the TM-29 requirement (report to immigration after spending a night at a...(Read More)

Panel slashes GDP forecast yet again

It appears that Thailand's true economic situation is coming to light. Exports slowing. Touris...(Read More)

Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens

So, the geniuses in Bangkok are going to install giant air purifying towers and water sprayers to ta...(Read More)

Officials check for Vegetarian Festival food price gouging

Well...of course Chief Sasiphimon and his crew wouldn't find any overpricing...they're all T...(Read More)

Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens

These guys took some parts from a wet/dry shop vac and have created an "air purifier". Oh ...(Read More)

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

Seems everytome a Lt Col leads a team something is found, coincidence, maybe, more like a staged set...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

"Everybody know and see it but noooobody needs to be blamed" what a load of rubbish... you...(Read More)

 

