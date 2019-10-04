Patong beachfront road re-opening slightly delayed

PHUKET: The 400-metre section of the Patong beachfront road that was closed so that power and telecommunications could be installed underground will likely remain closed until next Wednesday (Oct 9), The Phuket News has been told.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 4 October 2019, 06:55PM

The works has required traffic along the beachfront road to be redirected. Image: Patong Policetraffic

The works along the Patong beachfront road continue. Photo: Supplied

The road is expected to reopen next Wednesday (Oct 9). Photo: Supplied

The section of road was scheduled to re-open on Oct 1. (See story here.)

Project engineer Aut Khrueasane explained that the delay came from CAT Telecom workers needing to use large equipment to remove the cables from overhead, meaning the workers carrying out the excavation work and installing the cables below were obstructed from finishing their work.

“The road was just too narrow,” he said.

“I expect to open the road to general traffic again by about Wednesday next week (Oct 9), but I will reopen it earlier if I can,” he added.

“We apologise for the inconvenience,” Mr Aut said.