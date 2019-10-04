The section of road was scheduled to re-open on Oct 1. (See story here.)
Project engineer Aut Khrueasane explained that the delay came from CAT Telecom workers needing to use large equipment to remove the cables from overhead, meaning the workers carrying out the excavation work and installing the cables below were obstructed from finishing their work.
“The road was just too narrow,” he said.
“I expect to open the road to general traffic again by about Wednesday next week (Oct 9), but I will reopen it earlier if I can,” he added.
“We apologise for the inconvenience,” Mr Aut said.
