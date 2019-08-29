THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Patong beachfront road open to traffic until Monday

Patong beachfront road open to traffic until Monday

PHUKET: The 400-metre section of the Patong beachfront road that closed to all but essential traffic last Sunday so that workers can install power and communications cables underground has been re-opened temporarily, and will remain open to general traffic until next Tuesday (Sept 3).

patongtransportconstruction
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 29 August 2019, 10:11AM

The Patong beachfront road will remain open to general traffic until next Tuesday (Sept 3). Photo: Supplied

The barriers blocking entry to the road were removed on Tuesday (Aug 27). Photo: Supplied

The barriers blocking entry to the road were removed on Tuesday (Aug 27). Photo: Supplied

The Patong beachfront road will remain open to general traffic until next Tuesday (Sept 3). Photo: Supplied

The barriers blocking entry to the road were removed on Tuesday (Aug 27). Photo: Supplied

The section of road was re-opened to general traffic on Tuesday this week (Aug 27), explained Project engineer Aut Khrueasane.

“Some equipment for digging the trench for the cables is broken and we have to wait one week for the equipment to be repaired before we can start work again,” he told The Phuket News yesterday (Aug 28).

The 400-metre section of the beach road, officially called Thaweewong Rd, stretches from Bangla Rd to Sawatdirak Rd along the beachfront.

The section of road will be will remain open to all general traffic through to 6am Tuesday (Sept 3), Mr Aut said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“At that time, the barriers will be put in place again and Patong traffic police will help to manage traffic during the changes,” he explained.

“After that, the road will be closed (to all but essential traffic) again until Sept 30,” he added.

“Sorry for inconvenience,” Mr Aut said.

