Patong Beach Rotarians elect club’s new board at AGM

The Rotary Club of Patong Beach (RCoPB) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, Dec 15 in order to elect a new board to serve the club in the coming year.

Sunday 21 January 2018, 10:00AM

A total of 21 Rotarians squeezed into the Chalong Room One at Millennium Resort in Patong for an excellent lunch and managed to elect a new board 19 votes to two.

Stewart Petersen was presented with an Emeritus membership award for his incredibly generous B1 million donation to the club. Then Dr Peter Harris gave an impassioned and stirring speech about service to the community.

There were also a few changes to the club’s by-laws that were approved.

The AGM started with Gary Eidsvik-Moody’s stern warning about not switching off mobile phones (at the risk of a B500 fine), Peter then went mysteriously missing in action at the hong naam. Larry Amsden went on to read some words from his own personal script along with some quite good singing.

Bier Namsanguan did not need a script. Andy Becker outlined the “good, the bad and the ugly” of his first six months as President.

He emphasised that the board is getting tough on attendance, a hot topic this year past. Andy also said the ‘Helmet’s for Kid’ program needed a further push and that the Hong Kong Rotary Club wants to become a sister club and support the RcoPB.

“We have a pipeline full of projects and they have a pipeline full of money,” quipped Andy, who, with Walter’s support, said he is looking into providing medical equipment to Patong Hospital as his presidential project for this year.

Sam Fauma then reported on his three months as acting president in Andy’s absence; Treasurer Hans Krake reported on the finances and Karen Eidsvik-Moody reported 31 members with Jared signalling he is to leave.

Then Peter presented his projects committee report, holding everyone spellbound with a riveting account of children in need and facing daily challenges around crime, cleanliness, learning to read and the perils of early marriage to young people. He exhorted Rotarians to work to improve the quality of life for such children.

Peter reported on the various projects, including upcoming events for the “Kamala Yellow” helmets being prepared at Kamala School and the visit by up to 90 young American dentists to conduct clinics at Patong Hospital in April, 2018.

Stewart then told the sad and harrowing story of his brother’s death in Pattaya, of finding money and keys to motorbikes and cars and of his decision to donate B1 million to the Rotary Foundation. Stewart was presented with an Emeritus membership certificate and was thanked by all members for his tremendous public spirit.

Sam explained how the donated money could, over a period of time, be multiplied many times over for the benefit of the community. OB then updated everyone on the “Caribbean Sun Splash” fundraiser on April 7, 2018 at Dream Beach Club. He wants to make it a fun beach party to raise money for the education of children.

The new board for 2018-2019 was then voted on by ballot, as required under the by-laws. Duly elected were: Karen Eidsvik-Moody (President), Alastair Carthew (President Elect), Gary Eidsvik-Moody (Vice President), Walter Wyler (Secretary) and David Arell (Treasurer).

The meeting was well summed up by Alastair Carthew.

“That was some AGM. It had pathos, emotion, humour, good order and solid decisions made,” he said.