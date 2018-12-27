THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Patong beach road to close for New Year party

PHUKET: The Patong beach road will close for one hour as Phuket’s party town ushers in the New Year 2019, police have confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 December 2018, 10:22AM

Top US DJ duo ’Breathe Carolina’ will be playing at the Patong Beach Countdown 2019 New Year party. Photo: Syndicate Nation / Twitter

Thaweewong Rd will be closed from 11:30pm to 12:30am, Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News.

During the hour, Thaweewong Rd will be closed to traffic from Prachanukroh Rd at the southern end of the beach, near the Absolute Sea Pearl Beach Resort, to Hatpatong Rd, near Loma Park.

“It is only for one hour for the New Year countdown. At this time many people walk across the main road to be on the beach for the countdown to the New Year. We are closing the road just to make it safer,” Col Anotai explained.

“Motorists, please avoid the road during this time. We apologise for the inconvenience,” Col Anotai said.

“We will also have Traffic Police on duty directing traffic at every intersection in Patong,” he added.

“And, as always, don’t drink and drive,” Col Anotai warned.

Patong Beach is expected to be especially crowded over the New Year as Patong Municipality has organised a two-night party on Patong Beach for its Patong Beach Countdown 2019 celebrations.

On Sunday night (Dec 30), the scheduled festivities are as follows:

5pm-6pm DJ Rocker

6pm-6:55pm DJ Daee

7pm-8pm Welcome greetings and opening of the Patong Beach Countdown 2019 by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Patong Mayor Chalermlak Kebsub

8pm-9pm DJ Notto

9pm-10:30pm DJ T.W.B Beer

10:30pm-midnight DJ Eliz Too

Midnight-1:30am DJ Leo.P

1:30am-3am DJ Samatsky

3am-close DJ New Aks

 

On New Year’s Eve, (Monday Dec 31), , the scheduled festivities are as follows:

5:30pm-6:30pm Official “Sending off of the Sun for 2018” with a countdown by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup.

6:35pm-7:30pm DJ Ben

7:30pm-8:30pm DJ Mayga

8:30pm-9:30pm DJ Karim

9:30pm-11:30pm DJ T.W.B. Beer

11:30pm Start of live broadcast of Patong Beach Countdown on Thai TV channel “Spring News Channel 19”

23:45pm-Midnight Countdown to the New Year by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, joined by Xinhua Thailand Channel Director Ming Da Jun, China Radio International (CRI) Deputy Managing Director Yu Yongjian and Sukrit Surabotsopon, Executive Director of Thai Public SET-listed petroleum and petrochemical company IRPC Co Ltd.

Midnight - Fireworks for Happy New Year 2019

Midnight-2am Top DJ duo “Breathe Carolina” from the US (Ranked 77 in Top 100 DJs by DJMag).

2am-3am DJ Samatsky

3am-Close DJ AKS

 

 

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

