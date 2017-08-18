The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong Beach operators to curb infant parasail rides

PHUKET: Parasail operators will meet with Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup on Tuesday to formalise a self-imposed rule to no longer allow young children on parasail rides at the popular tourist beach.

tourism, Chinese, accidents, patong,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 18 August 2017, 05:58PM

The news broke after a Chinese tourist took his infant daughter screaming into the air on a parasail ride at Patong Beach on Wednesday. Photo: David Carlyle via The Sun
The news broke after a Chinese tourist took his infant daughter screaming into the air on a parasail ride at Patong Beach on Wednesday. Photo: David Carlyle via The Sun

The news follows international headlines of a Chinese man taking his infant daughter on a screaming skyward ride at Patong Beach on Wednesday (Aug 16).

The incident was made public by tourist David Carlyle, who reported, “We watched as the toddler was clearly crying and in distress while these men were forcing the harness on her.

“Thirty seconds later she was being towed up and out with her father behind her along with a local, as they quickly ascended into the sky.

“They all had absolutely no concern about what they just did to that poor little girl,” he said. (See story here.)

Prajat Somnam, who as President of Patong Parasail Club represents all parasail operators on Patong Beach, has ordered all parasail operators to no longer allow children of the ages of about five or six years old on parasail rides, Patong Parasail Club spokesperson Nucha Petchvimol told The Phuket News today (Aug 18).

“We have yet to decide on the exact age and height yet, but it is obvious that operators were not cautious enough with this tourist,” Mr Nucha, who is also President of the Patong Jet Ski Association, said.

“We will join a public meeting with the Patong Mayor to discuss this further on Tuesday,” he added.

C and C Marine

Mr Nucha pointed out that the operators’ club was unaware of the incident until he was informed of it by Mayor Chalermluck and asked to have the issue resolved immediately.

“For the past 30 years there have not been any official rules for parasail operators to abide by, but this parasail operator should have already known to take better care of tourists’ safety than this, regardless of how careless a parent might be with their own child,” Mr Nucha explained.

Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News today, “After we learned of this news, I urged to my colleagues to figure out what we can do with these operators.

“After the 70-year-old Australian man died after falling into the sea during a parasail ride at Kata Beach in July, the Phuket Governor ordered parasail operators to take better care of tourists. Then I found out this, showing that they are unable to do anything unless officials force them,” she added.

“This happened in Patong, which is my responsibility. I cannot let anything like what happened to the 70-year-old Australian man (see story here) happen again.

“I realise that Patong Municipality has no direct legal authority on this matter, but we must do something,” she said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket environment chief warns of poor hazardous waste disposal habits

Phuket/Thailand cannot manage it's regular waste, let alone identifying, collecting, separating and properly disposing of hazardous wastes. I wou...(Read More)

Phuket Governor says Japanese tourist bitten by barracuda not a shark

Oh brother...more stellar non-professional commentary from Phuket officials. I love the "police-type" hypothesis Mr Thatsaphol came up with....(Read More)

Phuket ‘bite’ frenzy spurs call for more protection against shark fishing

There is no enforcement for the protection of any marine life in Thai waters, it's a free for all unless you're a Korean tourist feeding bread...(Read More)

Phuket ‘bite’ frenzy spurs call for more protection against shark fishing

As a world wide diving scuba diver I can say by own experience that sharks always shy away when you 'meet' them. 'Incidents' with sha...(Read More)

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

It doesn't need to be a 'typical idiot' ( Jor12 words) to want to see police on every street corner. I often see police officers ( always...(Read More)

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

Jor 12, i guess you think lawlessness is a good idea then? Eagle, don't think it doesn't do you any good, you have no idea what i earn! 3 d...(Read More)

Phuket environment chief warns of poor hazardous waste disposal habits

Christy Sweet: You are right. It are all statements and dead end policy announcement, to justify a job, and a photo article in newspaper. Any given...(Read More)

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

malczx7r,as you are so eager to adopt it for Phuket,one might think you need it to increase your income !...(Read More)

Governor bans unsafe tour buses from Phuket, orders speed cameras for Patong Hill safety

Rorii2,I'm not surprised that you failed to understand.It was only an advice!...(Read More)

Governor bans unsafe tour buses from Phuket, orders speed cameras for Patong Hill safety

Eagle, historical facts make predicting the future easier, we all know not all predictions eventuate, but many in Thailand do, I fail to understand yo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.