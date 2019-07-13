THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong Beach cleanup lifts 800kg of trash

Patong Beach cleanup lifts 800kg of trash

PHUKET: More than 20 volunteers collected a surprising 800kg of trash from Patong Beach last Sunday (July 7).

Environment
By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 July 2019, 10:20AM

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

More than 800kg of trash was collected from Patong Beach in the clean-up last Sunday (July 7). Photo: Supplied)

« »

The clean-up was organised in conjunction with the opening of LUSH Thailand’s new pop-up store in Patong, where volunteering customers and Trash Hero Phuket were invited to take part in the activity. After just two hours of picking up litter along the beach, the group ended up with 40 bags of dry trash, weighing approximately 20kg each.

“I was so excited to go swimming when I heard about the location of our new store,” said Chattin, Head of Social Media for LUSH Thailand. “But I was so shocked to see the amount of trash there was on such a popular and loved beach, and knew this was an issue we needed to tackle immediately.”

Whether it is using recycled rice bags as trash bags, packing food in banana leaves rather than plastic, or encouraging less packaging in products across the board, LUSH Thailand is invigorating the fight against plastic pollution in both large and small ways, to help save the seas for the future,

QSI International School Phuket

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Left:
# Characters
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Comedy value: Don’t miss live stand-up at the Marriott on July 15
BanYa Literacy Centre mural unleashes children’s creativity and imagination
Top tips for staying safe in the Phuket surf
Behind the ‘mastery learning’ philosophy at QSI Phuket
Unesco awards Bagan World Heritage status
Unleashed: How to change your dog’s problem behaviours
The forgotten women living in the time of Buddha part 4: Queen Khema
Eco Blueprints: Zeavola Resort GM pens environmental e-book
Soi Dog’s John Dalley frees sea turtle from fish trap on Laypang Beach
Phuket’s PHIST launches ‘Green Beat 60’ environmental short film contest
Simply Marvellous: Action and suspense in Spider-Man: Far From Home
Magic at Mom Tri’s: Lunch and a chance meeting with a Phuket visionary
Phuket Rajabhat University launches ‘Lad WorKor’ market
Public school teachers in Thailand some of the highest paid in Asia
Alma matters: Choosing between US and UK universities

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

“If I didn’t have lifeguards [at Surin Beach] as soon as possible, I would become the focus of b...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Why must it be framed authorities are remiss in hiring enough guards? The real travesty is how do th...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

good news...(Read More)

Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Save Now Stay Later
Dream Beach Club
MYLANDS
Dan About Thailand

 