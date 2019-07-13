Patong Beach cleanup lifts 800kg of trash

PHUKET: More than 20 volunteers collected a surprising 800kg of trash from Patong Beach last Sunday (July 7).

Environment

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 July 2019, 10:20AM

The clean-up was organised in conjunction with the opening of LUSH Thailand’s new pop-up store in Patong, where volunteering customers and Trash Hero Phuket were invited to take part in the activity. After just two hours of picking up litter along the beach, the group ended up with 40 bags of dry trash, weighing approximately 20kg each.

“I was so excited to go swimming when I heard about the location of our new store,” said Chattin, Head of Social Media for LUSH Thailand. “But I was so shocked to see the amount of trash there was on such a popular and loved beach, and knew this was an issue we needed to tackle immediately.”

Whether it is using recycled rice bags as trash bags, packing food in banana leaves rather than plastic, or encouraging less packaging in products across the board, LUSH Thailand is invigorating the fight against plastic pollution in both large and small ways, to help save the seas for the future,