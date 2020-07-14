Patong Beach Clean Up - Jul 17, 2020

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Start From: Friday 17 July 2020, 07:30AM to Friday 17 July 2020, 10:00AM

Phuket Green Hearts invite you to join us, on Friday Jul 17, 2020, to keep our beaches clean from waste. Meeting point - Bangla road Police box on the beach in Patong. From 7:30-10am, plastic bags will be supplied.

Person : Phuket Green Hearts
Address : Bangla Road Police box, beach end, Patong
http://www.facebook.com/events/304156964...

 

One in a million: All you need to know about winning the Thai Lottery

Hi sir I need to coming 16/7/2020 This game sure win number how can I find can help me please ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record

Mr Thanusak plead to Government didn't wake up Government for 1 month now. Hope the PEBA foreman...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

@ Paddy, well as the Thai Government health Covid-19 requirement now demands 14 days quarantine, tha...(Read More)

The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record

And as the businesses in the primary tourist sector fold so to will the secondaries (Anything supply...(Read More)

Visits by foreign diplomats, business reps suspended

After reading the whole article one only can say: what a mess! On paper all thai rules/doing/not do...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

The fly route Egypt --> China is shorter than the route Egypt -> Thailand -> China v.v. ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record

Chief Santi keeps the figures vague, simply because the Phuket Government has no idea how many thai ...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

Kurt... most people in ICUs had pre existing conditions related to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

Great reporting, thank you for it!!...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

Sneaked out "to go shopping"? Better check the massage parlors in the area. ...(Read More)

 

