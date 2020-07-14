Patong Beach Clean Up - Jul 17, 2020

Phuket Green Hearts invite you to join us, on Friday Jul 17, 2020, to keep our beaches clean from waste. Meeting point - Bangla road Police box on the beach in Patong. From 7:30-10am, plastic bags will be supplied.
Start From: Friday 17 July 2020, 07:30AM to Friday 17 July 2020, 10:00AM
|Person :
|Phuket Green Hearts
|Address :
|Bangla Road Police box, beach end, Patong
|Website :
