Patong Beach Clean Up - Jul 17, 2020

Start From: Friday 17 July 2020, 07:30AM to Friday 17 July 2020, 10:00AM

Phuket Green Hearts invite you to join us, on Friday Jul 17, 2020, to keep our beaches clean from waste. Meeting point - Bangla road Police box on the beach in Patong. From 7:30-10am, plastic bags will be supplied.