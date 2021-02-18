BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Patong Bay Hill Gala Dinner with Michelin Plated Chef

Patong Bay Hill Gala Dinner with Michelin Plated Chef

Start From: Tuesday 23 February 2021, 08:00PM to Tuesday 23 February 2021, 11:00PM

SUAY at Patong Bay Hill features Michelin plated Tammasak (Noi) Chootong at the helm of the Gala Dinner. Chef Noi is an award-winning chef from Thailand popular around the world. Chef Noi is known for his culinary passion and flair which allows him to create modern Asian-fusion cuisine from locally sourced produced and the highest quality ingredients. The Gala Dinner at Patong Bay Hill includes a decadent four-course individual set menu of contemporary favorites including Chef Noi’s signature tuna carpaccio with ponzu glazing and wasabi ice cream. For fine dining lovers, SUAY at Patong Bay Hill is an event not to be missed. The price for the exclusive dinner is 1,800++ THB per person. A selected free flow option is offered for an additional 1,600++ THB per person. Live entertainment will complement the Gala Dinner. DJ Shane OB will be spinning the hottest tunes on the deck, while the Malika Band will provide live music of a contemporary playlist. Guests will have the chance to witness a stunning dance performance as well during the course of the evening. Patong Bay Hill is offering attractive room packages for locals and visitors wishing to extend their stay after the Gala Dinner. Guests accommodation suitable for two people is available at 1,560 THB NET inclusive of breakfast for 2 pax. For guests coming from around the region, transportation from the airport to Patong Bay Hill is available. A fixed cost is available for 1,560 THB net per round trip. Dress code for the event is smart casual. For further information or to book your tickets, please contact event@patongbayhill.com or call +66 83 642 6247 About Patong Bay Hill A tropical modern resort, Patong Bay Hill is nestled into Hasib-pee Hill showcasing grand views of the ocean and Patong Beach. The private location features five-star service and offers accommodation of 383 suites spread out over 16 buildings. Visit www.patongbayhill.com for further information. About SUAY Sassy, unique, authentic and yummy, SUAY Restaurant is operated by celebrity Chef Tammasak Chootong. His creative twist on Asian cuisine has earned him numerous accolades with the SUAY Restaurant brand being some of the most popular eateries in Thailand. Visit www.suayrestaurant.com for further information.

Person : Event at Patong Bay Hill
Address : Patong Bay Hill, Patong
Phone : 083 642 6247

 

Phuket community
