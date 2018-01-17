PHUKET: A bar owner in Patong – who has been publicly lambasted for owning and driving a Mercedes-Benz car – has surrendered himself to police for striking a security guard amid a heated argument at the exit of Soi Paradise onto Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd earlier this week.

Patong bar owner Chana Tammawichai, 37, presented himself to police on Monday (Jan 15) to apologise for the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident caused an outrage online as video footage of the argument went viral on social media as it showed the bar owner, Chana Tammawichai, 37, striking security guard Jessada Tongeait, 27, in the face and threatening the guard with what appeared to be a handgun.

Chana presented himself at Patong Police Station on Monday (Jan 15), just hours after the altercation.

Chana also accompanied a team of officers led by Patong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Pongpan Siriphattharanukul and Maj Korapon Leangboonjinda to his unaddressed counter bar at the OTOP Market further south on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd.

At the bar officers seized one 11mm semi-automatic handgun, for which Chana has a permit for, as well as seven 11mm bullets, a gun magazine and a BB gun with a magazine.

Officers then took Chana to Patong Police Station for processing.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (Jan 16) that he had ordered police to charge Chana with causing bodily harm and to check Chana’s permit to carry a gun.

“I was notified by the Patong Police about this incident. A security guard asked for a parking card from a driver as normal. The driver was angry and complained to the security guard,” Gen Teeraphol told The Phuket News yesterday (Jan 16).

“At the same time, the driver pulled the security guard’s collar and smacked him. The driver also pulled out a gun to threaten. After the incident, police went to the scene and checked CCTV footage (of the altercation).” he added.

“Mr Chana told police that he used a BB gun to threaten the security guard. He also has a 9mm handgun which he keeps at the bar beer.

“I asked Patong Police to check if he (Chana) has a license to carry a gun. I also asked Patong Police to check whether the bar beer is a registered business. If guns were kept at a bar that is operated as a registered business, that will be breaking the law.

“The security guard is now back home after being treated for his injury. We have to receive a medical report before we can charged him (Chana) with causing bodily harm.” Gen Teeraphol explained.

In his defence, Chana at Patong Police Station said, “I was angry that I pulled his collar. He (Mr Jessada) was inside a security guard box and I was outside the box.

“When I pulled his collar he tried to hit me, but I avoided it and hit him back. The video clip might not have recorded that.

“After that I opened the back door of the guard box and pulled the guard out to ask why he did not open the barrier. I tried to push the guard into my car so we could go to the police station together,” Chana added.

“I admitted that I was wrong. I do not want to use any violence. After the incident I came to the police to face charges against me, but the security guard did not come.

“I wanted to say sorry for what I had done. I am ready to pay for damages. I admitted that I started the fight first. He smacked me after I pulled his collar as he might have wanted to protect himself. I wanted to talk at the police station because at that time was early morning and I also have a dog with me,” Mr Chana explained.

“I pulled out a BB gun just to threaten him because there were many security guards there. I admit that I lost my patience because I had worked long hours and not had enough sleep.

“I also had been drinking, so I lost control of temper,” Mr Chana admitted.