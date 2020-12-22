BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

THAILAND: A motorist who obstructed an ambulance rushing to pick up a patient in Samut Prakan faces another serious charge on top of drink-driving after the 46-year-old man died.

alcoholcrimedeath
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 22 December 2020, 04:13PM

A motorist parks his car in front of an ambulance on the way to pick up a critically ill patient, forcing it to stop, in Muang district, Samut Prakan. The patient later died. Photo: Capture from ChannelOne31 TV.

Police from Muang police station were called to a house at soi Witthayu Kanbin in tambon Thai Banmai around 10pm yesterday (Dec 21).

They had received a complaint that a motorist, apparently under the influence of alcohol, had cut in front of an ambulance on the way to pick up a patient, forced it to stop and then berated the crew.

They found a group of rescue workers had gathered in front of the house, where a Toyota car with Bangkok licence plates was parked.

The vehicle owner, identified later as Samrit Maneerit, 38, was inside the house.

He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the police station. A blood alcohol test returned a reading of 190 milligrammes per decilitre of blood, well beyond the legal limit of 50 mg/dl.

Police charged him with drink-driving and obstructing an ambulance.

Ambulance nurse Subenja Bovornpornkasem said they were returning from a patient delivery on Monday night. They were in front of Samut Prakan provincial hall when they received an emergency call to pick up another patient, a man who was being given CPR at his house.

The driver turned on the siren and emergency lights, she said.

On the way, a car travelling alongside the ambulance suddenly cut in front of them. The vehicle stopped, blocking the lane and obstructing the ambulance. The car driver got out and began scolding the ambulance crew, the nurse said. She used a mobile phone to videotape the incident.

The man drove off and the ambulance proceeded to the house.

Thai media reported that the patient, Pracha Boribun, 46, had suffered a seizure and breathing problems at his home. He later died on the way to Samut Prakan Hospital.

The man’s family planned to file a complaint against the motorist, charging him with causing death or committing an act intentionally causing death, Thai media reported.

Mr Samrit has reportedly admitted he was in the wrong and apologised for his actions. He claimed the ambulance came very close to his car, which angered him.

