Patience is a Virtue

With so much going on right now on our beautiful island of Phuket, it can be hard to keep up with where is open and available for a day out at sea. Fear not, 5 Star Marine will give you the latest island and national park scheduled openings, with lots of inspiration to satisfy the island tripping lovers out there.

By Advertorial

Sunday 25 July 2021, 11:00AM

Enjoying the Phi Phi Islands.

Hong Krabi, the Krabi islands, Phi Phi and Phang Nga Bay have all been closed for sea tours in the last month or so; but let’s consider what has done for the local wildlife for a moment. Closing down these areas gives the islands and national parks a much-needed chance to recover, and nature responds as sea and wildlife populations start to return amidst the quiet. These closures mean that when we are once again able to visit, the islands can be experienced as never seen before.

Closely following the 1st July Phuket Sandbox launch we welcomed the move to reopen the stunning Krabi Islands (including Hong Lagoon, Koh Lao Lading and Koh Phak Bia) which reopened as per schedule on 8th July. Phi Phi was a close runner up, reopening just a few days later, allowing you to once again enjoy Monkey Beach, Camel Rock and other islands in the Phi Phi national park such as the Poda islands, which the humorous chicken-shaped rock at Koh Gai is part of. *Please note that all destinations are subject to government entry requirements; contact 5 Star Marine to find out more.

We are now getting excited to add Phang Nga Bay, which of course includes the infamous James Bond Island, to the list which is scheduled to allow day tours again from 1st August. This will mean that you have a fantas-tic range of experiences to pick from as once Phang Nga Bay reopens, it will join the list you can enjoy right now: Coral Island, Raya, Mai Ton, Hong Krabi, Krabi Islands and parts of Phi Phi.

5 Star Marine can safely and confidently take you out on the water for private tours of any of these areas; not only are they TAT SHA Plus certified, but importantly they have gained national park licenses for every single one of their speedboats. This means that you can travel to these beautiful locations in total confidence with a professional, safe and completely covered speedboat operator. Remember to collect your Rewards Passport after your tour, and start collecting stamps to get a FREE day trip.

Now, with all this choice you might get yourself in a muddle with where to visit first; and that is exactly where our ‘Captain’s Choice’ comes in. This is 5 Star Marine’s unique boat tour, offering you the balanced combination of convenience plus flexibility. It brings together a new collection of inspired sea tours tailored to your expectations; with an element of surprise thrown in to ensure your day is exactly what you would have wished for. So, all you have to do is book and simply turn up on for your adventure. No worrying about where to stop for lunch, what to do first, which order to sightsee or snorkel, where is best for the sea conditions that day – you can leave the hard decisions to the expert Captains and concentrate on enjoying your trip to the deserted paradise islands around Phuket.

To book any of our TAT SHA Plus certified speedboats please contact 5 Star Marine on 093 720 6221 to book and quote ‘The Phuket News’ for free return mini bus transfers in Phuket.