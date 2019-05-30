THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Path open for PPRP coalition

BANGKOK: The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has agreed to let the Democrat Party take the three ministerial positions it demands, clearing the way for a coalition government to be formed successfully, a Democrat source said on Wednesday (May 29).

politics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 May 2019, 08:58AM

PPRP leader Uttama Savanayana, right, shakes hands with Democrat secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on, as PPRP executives visit the Democrat Party’s headquarters on Monday (May 27). Photo: Pawat Laopaisarntaksin

PPRP leader Uttama Savanayana, right, shakes hands with Democrat secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on, as PPRP executives visit the Democrat Party’s headquarters on Monday (May 27). Photo: Pawat Laopaisarntaksin

“As it stands, the Democrats will get the three cabinet seats [agriculture, commerce and social development, and human security] it wants in order to pursue its policies including the party’s farm price guarantee which will be implemented by the Agriculture and Commerce ministries working together,” the source said.

The source also explained why the Democrat Party on Tuesday abruptly cancelled a meeting to decide whether to join a coalition led by the PPRP.

The source said that this was because the PPRP was not clear as to who was leading the negotiations.

Apart from PPRP leader Uttama Savanayana and secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong, the PPRP also sent Somsak Thepsuthin and Suriya Jungrungreangkit, both from the Sam Mitr group, to join the talks and they insisted on keeping the three ministerial positions, the source said.

Mr Uttama on Wednesday said his party was discussing the allocation of ministries with other parties.

He denied speculation that the PPRP would press ahead with a vote for a prime minister and announce the formation of its coalition government without waiting for the Democrat Party to come aboard.

A coalition government with a marginal majority in the House of Representatives would struggle to function and could end up with a House dissolution, Mr Uttama said.

“There should not be speculation that the Democrat Party will not join the coalition because everything is under negotiation,” Mr Uttama said.

He said there is still time left to form a coalition government, though he admitted that a definite time frame still could not be given.

He did not confirm whether the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives would be given to the Democrat Party.

Laguna Golf Phuket

PPRP deputy spokesman, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, said that Mr Uttama and members the party’s executive board will today visit the headquarters of the Chartthaipattana Party to formally ask it to join the PPRP coalition.

Chartthaipattana director Nikorn Chamnong said that party leader Kanchana Silpa-archa, and party executives such as secretary-general Prapat Pothasuthon and Varawut Silpa-archa, head of the party’s strategic and policy committee, will meet for talks with the PPRP. The outcome of the talks will be announced soon afterwards.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that the party will join a coalition government which has a combined number of more than 251 MPs to ensure stability.

Asked to comment on any possible impacts on coalition formation if the Democrat Party refuses to join the PPRP-led coalition, Mr Anutin said this would mean Bhumjaithai’s demand for a stable government would not be met.

Democrat deputy leader Nipon Boonyamanee said that in the past, political parties had to finalise deals over cabinet seats before proceeding to choose a prime minister, not the other way around.

“Therefore, the party which is at the core of the coalition must be patient in negotiating and know how to keep things moving forward,” Mr Nipon said.

He insisted the Democrats’ demand for constitutional amendments, and its policies such as income guarantees for farmers must be incorporated into the next government’s policies.

If the PPRP can accept these conditions, the details regarding the allocation of cabinet seats can then be fleshed out, Mr Nipon said.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 30 May 2019 - 14:33:10 

Nothing is wanted to be 'clear' by this people! That are thai 'politics'. The photo shows a group of men at a funeral session after the cremation. Quite symbolic. All just fishing around to get a well paid chair for the coming years, whatever it takes.
Remember the promise of the generals, 5 years ago? "Reforms before Election!" What reforms are established?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

So who wields influence now?
Battered EU centre holds off populist surge in vote
Statesman Gen Prem passes away
PPRP ‘seals deal’ to form coalition govt
Conservatives keep power in ’miracle’ Australia election victory
Senators seen as PM puppets
FFP leader urges Senate ‘switch off’
Party-list MPs announced favouring military
Election Commission endorses 349 constituency MPs
Govt set to take shape ‘in June’
French Ambassador talks trash, tourist safety in Phuket
New immigration chief to continue predecessor’s “good work”
Mexican lawmaker proposes warm beers to cool desire for a drink
Royal Rainmakers on standby in Phuket despite three failed attempts
Interest doubles Hopewell compensation to B25bn

 

Phuket community
Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation

I am puzzled why the Phuket live stock chief (DLD) so busy with Africa, that is old stuff.. Africa i...(Read More)

Path open for PPRP coalition

Nothing is wanted to be 'clear' by this people! That are thai 'politics'. The photo ...(Read More)

Photos of Thai woman’s unusual ID tattoo go viral on social media

This is an exclusive post which shows how an artist of Chaiyaphum, Saksit Chantawong, achieved inter...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

With this last 'inspection', all these department did bring 5 years of incompetence with the...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

Perhaps the width of the lanes is according international standards, but the underpass in total is n...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Queen’s Birthday long weekend

"The police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking". That is intruding wi...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt down, arrest men for dangerous Chinese tourist bag snatch

Well done, police, and my hopes the woman suffers no permanent injures, but it seems serious. ...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

only one lane in each direction? A site for many accidents I think...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

Kinda looks like this is another 5-Year "Now we're gonna do something" blah-di-blah, a...(Read More)

Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach

Yes...it is dye...not paint, and there should be full time workers going into every hotel along the ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
Dream Beach Club
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 