Passengers stuck at Phuket airport after flights delayed for 7 hours

Passengers stuck at Phuket airport after flights delayed for 7 hours

PHUKET: A total of 190 passengers finally departed Phuket International Airport for Bangkok at about 2:40am this morning (Nov 13) after three Vietjet Air flights were delayed due to what the airline says were “technical checks”.

tourismtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 13 November 2020, 04:09PM

Passengers started posting their own live videos after the flights were delayed for the fourth time. Screenshot: Eakkapop Thongtub

The stranded passengers finally boarded a flight to Bangkok at 2:40am. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Passengers booked on flight VJ309 were scheduled to depart at 7:55pm and arrive Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 9:25pm, while those booked to board VZ311 were to take off at 10pm and arrive in Bangkok at 11:30pm. The third flight, VZ313, was to depart at 11:55pm and arrive at Suvarnabhumi at 1:25am. 

Airline ground staff gave the waylaid passengers drink vouchers valued at B150 and gave passengers who bought flight insurance B600 cash each after the staff had announced that the flights would be delayed for the fourth time.

One passenger complained that, “I have already missed connecting flights I booked to go to another city because of this delay.”

Another passenger said that the airline should have refunded the ticket money or sent another aircraft to carry out the flight.

Vietjet Air posted what it called a “clarification” on its Facebook page, as follows:

“The airline clarifies the schedule impact of some flights on November 12, 2020 due to aircraft technical check required for the highest safety of passengers. We have performed needed actions to minimize the impact and support those passengers affected by flight change as regulated.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and seek kind understanding and support from all passengers. We are committed to providing every flight with the highest safety, and fully complying with all required standards and regulations.”

The clarification has already received more than 2,000 comments online.

