THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Passengers allowed in back of pickups for Songkran

THAILAND: Police will ease restrictions on people riding in the rear space or trays of pickup trucks during the Songkran festival, according to national deputy police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul.

culturepolicetransportSafety
By Bangkok Post

Monday 11 March 2019, 09:18AM

Police monitoring road safety for Songkran say they will allow passengers to ride in pickup beds during next month’s holiday. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Police monitoring road safety for Songkran say they will allow passengers to ride in pickup beds during next month’s holiday. Photo: The Phuket News / file

He said passengers will be allowed to sit in the beds of pickup trucks as long as they are deemed safe during the Songkran festival on April 13-16 for the convenience of motorists.

Curbs on revellers sitting on truck beds proved unpopular during last year’s festival.

He was speaking after chairing a meeting with provincial police offices and the Metropolitan Police Bureau via a video conference to lay down policies to ensure road safety during the Songkran festival.

He said police have been instructed to raise public awareness about drink-driving and warn motorists whose blood contains 50 milligrams or more of alcohol per 100 millilitres that they will be subject to a court order for them to wear electronic monitoring bracelets.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

He said he also told police to strictly enforce traffic laws and not to be lenient on drink-driving offenders who cause road accidents. According to Pol Gen Srivara, police reports should describe how their reckless behaviour contributed to the accident.

He added that road checkpoints will also be increased this year to encourage motorists to respect the laws, including speed limits.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Activists back cops in child helmet row
Drivers told to halt drive-by splashing
Double-decker bus hits truck at speed,19 dead
Prayut vows to overcome traffic accident scourge
Songkran toll: 99 dead, 1,085 injured on roads
Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths
Phuket gets eight booze-free, safe water-play zones for Songkran, Seven Days of Danger looms
Phuket Provincial Police Commander confirms 33 arrests in New Year crackdown
Experts back move to buy speed cams
Roads closed as cremation plans step up
Phuket Town road closure announced for Por Tor Festival
City to reward people who dob in street offenders
Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids
Phuket Opinion: You have our full support
Songkran death toll down, accidents up again

 

Phuket community
Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

Hahaha, speeding not always brings you home fast. Wonder what her car insurance is going to decide. ...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Misunderstandings regarding the new foreign worker law

When you read whole article with all sections, one is not surprised about misunderstandings. Thai l...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

I would guess that when the car finally came to rest, Khun Thanatchaya was still clutching her phone...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

"Mr Boon placed his faith in officials to resolve the situation," misplaced faith... good ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

How about restricting the number of tourists to the island?...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

The continued growth without infrastructure expansion will eventually choke Phuket. Can't get t...(Read More)

Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack

The Patong police is so much intertwined with the local transport mafia, that it is not realistic to...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

....: Yes, it is, we can accuse the Phuket Government of many things regarding this matter. It is ...(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

... No, there isn't. The RTP doesn't hold thai friends, family, neighbours. Beside of that ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

I guess it's not serious enough for the golf courses to stop wasting water in the heat of the da...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
QSI Food Competition 2019
Sunday Brunch Club

 