A team of officers from Tha Chatchai Police led by Lt Col Nokorn Chutong arrested the van driver Uthai Jankarn, 41, and his accomplice Phuwadon Pornsawangniwet, 20, both from Trang when they carried out a routine search of their minivan and found the ya bah pills inside a compartment of the white Phuket-registered Toyata commercial passenger van.
Both Uthai and Phuwadon confessed to police that the pills belonged to them so they were taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.
Kurt | 01 December 2017 - 14:13:19