PHUKET: Tha Chatchai Police arrested two Thai males at 11pm yesterday (Nov 30) when the passenger van they were in was found to have 2,156 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) hidden in a compartment inside the van.

Friday 1 December 2017, 11:18AM

A team of officers from Tha Chatchai Police led by Lt Col Nokorn Chutong arrested the van driver Uthai Jankarn, 41, and his accomplice Phuwadon Pornsawangniwet, 20, both from Trang when they carried out a routine search of their minivan and found the ya bah pills inside a compartment of the white Phuket-registered Toyata commercial passenger van.

Both Uthai and Phuwadon confessed to police that the pills belonged to them so they were taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.