Partying monks expelled, given suspended jail terms

CHIANG MAI: Seven monks found partying at a temple on Sunday night (Aug 29), four of them abbots, have been expelled from the monkhood and then fined and given suspended jail sentences for breaching COVID-19 containment controls.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 31 August 2021, 04:04PM

The seven monks caught partying at a temple in Muang district, Chiang Mai, on Sunday night are expelled from the monkhood by the provincial monastic chief, at Wat Upakhut, yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: Panumet Tanraksa

Acting on complaints from local residents, police raided a residence for monks at Wat Pansao in Muang district and arrested the seven monks and a layman. They were enjoying an abundance of food, with roasted pork and beer. They were subsequently indicted in Chiang Mai Court on charges of violating the Disease Control Act and the emergency decree on COVID-19. Yesterday, the seven monks were expelled from the order by the monastic chief of Chiang Mai, at Wat Upakhut in tambon Chang Khlan, Muang district. The eight defendants appeared before the court again this morning. The court sentenced each defendant to 15 days in jail, suspended for one year, and a fine of B10,000. Of the seven expelled monks, four were abbots - at Wat Pansao, at Wat Yang Kuang in tambon Hai Ya, Wat Hua Fai in tambon Chang Khlan and Wat Ban Ping in tambon Si Phum, all in Muang district.