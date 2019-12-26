Party like ROCK STAR on New Year's Eve at Hard Rock Cafe

Start From: Tuesday 31 December 2019, 07:00PM to Tuesday 31 December 2019, 03:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

HARDROCK CAFE PHUKET - PATONG BEACH Enjoy a night to remember at Hard Rock Cafe’s 2020 countdown celebration at Patong Beach. Join the festive mood by feasting on a sumptuous New Year's Eve 4-course set menu plus welcome drink and dance the night away to live entertainment from top bands February Cherry, Asia Line and top DJ’s. Party through to 2020 and greet the New Year with a complimentary toast. Rockers can take home one of our limited edition Glow in the Dark Hard Rock Cafe T-shirts for FREE as a souvenir of the occasion. Tickets priced at THB 3,499 per person. Only limited places available so book now to truly experience how to party like a rock star! Doors open 7pm, Tuesday, December 31. For reservations and more information, contact: Tel. 076-366-381 or email sm@phuket-hrc.com, Line/WhatsApp: 084-464-9608.