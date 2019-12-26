Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Party like ROCK STAR on New Year's Eve at Hard Rock Cafe

Party like ROCK STAR on New Year's Eve at Hard Rock Cafe

Start From: Tuesday 31 December 2019, 07:00PM to Tuesday 31 December 2019, 03:00AM

HARDROCK CAFE PHUKET - PATONG BEACH Enjoy a night to remember at Hard Rock Cafe’s 2020 countdown celebration at Patong Beach. Join the festive mood by feasting on a sumptuous New Year's Eve 4-course set menu plus welcome drink and dance the night away to live entertainment from top bands February Cherry, Asia Line and top DJ’s. Party through to 2020 and greet the New Year with a complimentary toast. Rockers can take home one of our limited edition Glow in the Dark Hard Rock Cafe T-shirts for FREE as a souvenir of the occasion. Tickets priced at THB 3,499 per person. Only limited places available so book now to truly experience how to party like a rock star! Doors open 7pm, Tuesday, December 31. For reservations and more information, contact: Tel. 076-366-381 or email sm@phuket-hrc.com, Line/WhatsApp: 084-464-9608.

Person : Khun Mon
Phone : 0892062066

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Hacked security footage from cramped Thai prison posted on YouTube

Photos damaging reputation of thai prisons? Not at all, just confirming it. Already known long time...(Read More)

Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings

False accusation. No one wants to undermine the constitutional Monarchy. In fact that the Prime Min...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

@K. Didn't know one needs a bachelor or higher degree to become a police officer.Inspector K.wou...(Read More)

SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket

Nice to notice that the Phuket water crisis/disaster is over. Or ignored?...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

Aroon and MaAnn, have been mayors for as long as I can remember. I thought there was a two term only...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

"My grandmother was laughing about it." Wow,that would make her one of the oldest living p...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Fas. and K., it would be better to read the article and to slow down with the Christmas punch a bit....(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Well Fascinated, Now you see how thai Officials can make up stories just to keep their desk clean...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

This Mayor, mama mia! The idea that signing a paper is restoring tourist confidence. My grandmother ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday

Wow, a shocking 5 day breach of National Security! 5 Days not possible to report with TM30 form! Acc...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thailand Yacht Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 