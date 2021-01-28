BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan

Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan

SURAT THANI: More than 100 people partying in contravention of COVID-19 restrictions were arrested when police and local officials raided a nightspot on Koh Pha-ngan on Tuesday night (Jan 26).

COVID-19Coronavirushealthcrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 January 2021, 09:05AM

Arrested party-goers seated well apart, after the raid on the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Pha-ngan, Surat Thani province, on Tuesday night. Photo: Surat Thani immigration / Supapong Chaolan

Arrested party-goers seated well apart, after the raid on the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Pha-ngan, Surat Thani province, on Tuesday night. Photo: Surat Thani immigration / Supapong Chaolan

Eighty-nine foreigners and 20 Thais were arrested while partying at the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Pha-ngan in Surat Thani on Tuesday night. Photo: Surat Thani immigration / Supapong Chaolan

Eighty-nine foreigners and 20 Thais were arrested while partying at the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Pha-ngan in Surat Thani on Tuesday night. Photo: Surat Thani immigration / Supapong Chaolan

« »

A team of immigration and tourist police and local officials converged on the Three Sixty Bar in Koh Pha-ngnan district around 9:30pm, reports the Bangkok Post.

They found Thais and foreigners crowded inside the premises, where music was playing and food and alcoholic drinks being served. 

A total of 109 party-goers were detained: 89 foreigners (38 men and  51 women) and 20 Thais (7 men and 13 women).

Also detained were Pongdaran Lim-ochakul, 40, who admitted being the owner of the bar, and Somsakul Kiartnarong, 47, who admitted being the organiser of the party, police said. 

The customers were charged with violating the Emergency Decree to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Pongdaran and Somsakul were charged with colluding in operating an entertainment venue without permission. All were taken to Koh Pha-ngan Police Station for legal action.

Col Suraruek Phankosol, Chief of Surat Thani immigration, said police had been alerted to tickets being sold online to a party at the Three Sixty Bar in breach of the law.

Surat Thani Governor Wichawut Jinto said on Wednesday he had been briefed on the raid.

He had ordered strict action be taken against the offenders, to send the message that breaches of restrictions to contain the spread of the disease would not be tolerated.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

CSD bribe probe will extend to Thanathorn’s mum
Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Over 800 new cases, 1 new COVID death in Thailand || January 27
Social security payment rates reduced for two months
Wuhan next-of-kin say China silencing them as WHO visits
Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments
Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident
Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor
Support scheme for tourism staff
Anutin denies jab rollout too slow
Phuket order for pubs, bars to close at midnight now lifted
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand COVID cases reaches single day record! || January 26
More elderly ordered to repay huge sums to state
Senate backs early stage abortions
Hunter kills man he thought was civet

 

Phuket community
Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident

What a mess! I am sure Dek and Wiesel are reading this as well, hopefully realizing safe speed, not ...(Read More)

Phuket order for pubs, bars to close at midnight now lifted

Some people never learn anything. @Capricornball: Do you know where the new outbreak came from: Fro...(Read More)

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

People ripping off a scheme designed to help them- who'd a thunk it! 500 involved, but only 14 ...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident

I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that the driver was drunk (drunk people commonly escape ...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

Hey, Vice Governor Pichet, why not show real leadership and give free jabs to all residents of Phuke...(Read More)

Anutin denies jab rollout too slow

@maverick. Actually, the "High Season" will be similar to the low season of years past fo...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

@Kurt So opening for a few hours longer will rise the risk ? And you want inhabitants of Phuket to ...(Read More)

Anutin denies jab rollout too slow

“Our COVID-19 vaccine programme is not slow. We are just following our plan...” So, he's say...(Read More)

No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now

"Dek,you forgot the 80kmh" Kurt,I did not forget the 80's. The 70 was followed by ....(Read More)

Phuket order for pubs, bars to close at midnight now lifted

Thank goodness...I can only imagine how many lives were saved by this measure (insert rolling eyes)....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dewa Phuket Resort
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Benihana Phuket

 