THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Parties call for constitution to be ripped up

BANGKOK: Representatives from political parties have slammed the coup-sponsored 2017 charter, branding ‘Section 44’ of being another form of coup and suggesting that the Constitution be amended after the House of Representatives is in place.

politicsmilitary
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 11 December 2018, 12:31PM

Pheu Thai, Democrat and Future Forward parties have taken a stance against the constitution written by the regime and fully backed by its political arm, the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), whose party logo is on the right. Image: Bangkok Post Graphics

Pheu Thai, Democrat and Future Forward parties have taken a stance against the constitution written by the regime and fully backed by its political arm, the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), whose party logo is on the right. Image: Bangkok Post Graphics

Call came at a seminar held on Monday, the Constitution Day public holiday.

Speaking at a seminar hosted by the People’s Party for Freedom (PPF), a staunch critic of the 2017 charter, Pheu Thai, Democrat and the Future Forward (FFP) parties all indicated that Section 44 was the most problematic element.

Section 44, which was invoked during the interim charter, gives Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha absolute power in his capacity as head of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

It was carried over into the 2017 charter's Section 265 but it is still referred to as Section 44. The government insists Section 44 powers must be retained and some of the orders could be made into law.

While the politicians agreed the charter should be amended, they had different suggestions as to where to begin.

Pokin Polakul, a Pheu Thai Party key figure, said the charter amendment process should begin with Section 279 to allow the entire constitution to be revised.

However, Mr Pokin admitted it was almost impossible to amend the charter due to several limitations. He said the only way to secure charter amendments was for the pro-democracy camp to win the general election in a landslide victory and appoint the prime minister.

Ramet Rattanachaweng, the Democrat Party spokesman, said Section 44 was the worst aspect of the charter and parties were struggling to prepare for the general election because of certain Section 44 orders.

“Section 44 is more powerful than the charter. Party membership, the police transfer and the drawing of constituency boundaries are all under Section 44,” he said.

However, he said the most pressing issues in the charter are provisions that deprive the people of certain freedoms.

“What the MPs can do is to amend the provisions that hinder rights and liberties and pose as obstacles to solving corruption. But politicians must not create any conditions that will allow themselves to dodge scrutiny,” he said.

Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, Secretary-General of the FFP, said that the 2017 charter was designed to make the 2014 coup d’etat legitimate.

QSI International School Phuket

He said the party is expected to address the issue in detail on Dec 16 but the key policy will be to cancel NCPO orders that are “unnecessary, especially those that violated human rights”.

According to Mr Piyabutr, a new drafting process should be initiated and once the new draft is ready it must be put up for a public referendum.

He stressed that popular support is needed to back any bid to amend the charter, saying MPs alone were not enough to see the process through.

Mr Piyabutr added that the FFP would move ahead with the charter amendment process as soon as parliament was in place.

He said the public should be empowered to file criminal charges against coup-makers and there should be no statute of limitations for these cases if the country wants to end military interventions.

“To stop this cycle, we have to make sure those who seize power will be held accountable for their actions,” Mr Piyabutr said.

Pornsan Liangboonlertchai, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University, said he believed a new round of political crises would erupt after the formation of the next government due to some elements in the charter.

He added that the 2017 charter was almost impossible to amend.

Before the seminar started, PPF representatives read a statement to oppose the coup-sponsored charter and call for a process to have the charter abolished and replaced with a democratic one.

 

Read original story here.

https://www.bangkokpost.com/news/politics/1591286/parties-call-for-constitution-to-be-ripped-up

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Political activity ban to end Tuesday
Cops, PM renew tizzy over rap song
Police mull charges against viral rap stars
A ‘Headache’ for Thai junta
CSD charges ‘traitorous’ T-shirt seller
T-shirt vendor held as separatist
Myanmar sacks top general involved in Rohingya crackdown
Doi Suthep activists vow protest
Warrants issued for deep south shooter suspects
Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up
Commandos raid temples, senior monks arrested for embezzlement, robbery
Marchers vow ‘barriers won't stop us’
In Gaza, a day of blood and sorrow overshadows US embassy move
Prayut cultivating ‘allies’ in Northeast
Utilities burned, bombed, banners in far South

 

Phuket community
Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

No money in pursuing the woman since shr probably hasn't got much money. And, heck, it was only...(Read More)

Thailand worst in Asean for road deaths

Soon we get another 'safety week'. ( New Year holidays). Another week Officials/RTP sitting...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

Water games? Ski boats ( polluting!) for water skiing in a drinking water reservoir? Well,....TIT...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

...this reservoir does not get many visitors. You are right though. The few that do come leave all t...(Read More)

Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks

Huh, 3months work for 1.5 km road resurfacing? This is a joke, yes? Can't be true. 1.5 km: 1 ...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

... Thousands? Really? And all for free? Wow! My point is, taking care of water quality. Not about ...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

"It should be a no-go area" Thousands of people like to visit those areas like Bang Wad Da...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A testament to life

Sure he was a good bloke but most readers wouldn't have known him, one story about his passing i...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

This water reservoir is for housing water supply, right? Are private people allowed to be there, d...(Read More)

Six healthy movements to loosen your spine

OMG. Your neck in movement 2 looks terrible. Never do it like that! You should keep your neck in lin...(Read More)

 

Go Air
ZUMA Restaurant
Tile-it
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club

 