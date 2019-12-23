THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

PHUKET: People across Phuket will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse covering 76% of the sun this Thursday (Dec 26) as the Earth enjoys its second full solar eclipse of the year.


By The Phuket News

Monday 23 December 2019, 06:23PM

People across Southern Thailand will see the moon covering more of the sun than other parts of Thailand. Image: Narit

People across Southern Thailand will see the moon covering more of the sun than other parts of Thailand. Image: Narit

The total solar eclipse will visible to people in southern India, Singapore and Indonesia. Image: Thai Astronomical Society

The total solar eclipse will visible to people in southern India, Singapore and Indonesia. Image: Thai Astronomical Society

People across Southern Thailand will see the moon covering more of the sun than other parts of Thailand. Image: Narit

People across Southern Thailand will see the moon covering more of the sun than other parts of Thailand. Image: Narit

The Science Astrorobotic Club will gather at Phuket Rajabhat University to observer the event. Image: Science Astrorobotic Club PKRU

The Science Astrorobotic Club will gather at Phuket Rajabhat University to observer the event. Image: Science Astrorobotic Club PKRU

« »

People in nearby countries including India, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Indonesia, will experience a total solar eclipse on the day, reports The National Astronautical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit).

People in Thailand can observe the solar eclipse from 10:18am to 1:58pm, Narit reported.

“People in the south will be able to see the moon cast a greater shadow across the sun than other parts of Thailand,” the agency explained.

People in Phuket will see the eclipse from 10:11am to 1:57pm, with the moon covering 76.06% of the sun at 11:59am, Narit confirmed.

JW Marriott Phuket

Suphalerk Karuehanon, Director of Research at Narit, urged people not to view the eclipse with the naked eye.

“It is dangerous to the eyes, and may even cause blindness,” he said.

The Science Astrorobotic Club at Phuket Rajabhat University will gather at the Phiromrat Circle on the university campus, located north of Phuket Town, from 9am to 2pm.

All people are welcome to join the event.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Body of French tourist found beside motorbike along Phuket coastal road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Park chief charged with premeditated murder! Jailbroken phones to be banned? || December 23
Former park chief charged on six counts in 'Billy' murder case
Patong candle-lit ceremony returns for 15th anniversary tsunami memorial events
Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts
Thai elephants 'broken' for lucrative animal tourism
Relatives of slain men get payouts
Tesco halts Christmas card production after China inmate message
Woman barber prone to depression found hanged
The Naka Island resort completes seven-month extension
Phuket Opinion: Loud and Proud
Body of missing tour boat crewman found
Phuket beach safety hits top-level agenda
Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics
Tourist arrivals surpass last year's record on Indian's visit

 

Phuket community
Phuket beach safety hits top-level agenda

@ Rorri-2, Well, the photos show that this workshop was mainly in thai language. Question remains wh...(Read More)

Body of missing tour boat crewman found

We still waiting that the 'proper Phuket Marine Authority' announce to investigate this sea ...(Read More)

Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics

Like always Thailand is years behind the rest of the world. Antibiotics are ubiquitous in farming he...(Read More)

Body of missing tour boat crewman found

Capt B, are there Track Plotter Memory Data instruments on these tourist speed boats. I never saw on...(Read More)

New Phuket Traffic Police Chief set sights on zero deaths for New Year holidays

Well DeK, I hope more people come up here and tell they do the same. Let's wait and see. That y...(Read More)

Phuket beach safety hits top-level agenda

But will "safety" change.... going by history NO, it takes a will to change, we still see ...(Read More)

New Phuket Traffic Police Chief set sights on zero deaths for New Year holidays

"many of us people stay safe home..." Lol !!! Never heard about anyone doing like this unt...(Read More)

Woman barber prone to depression found hanged

Ms Krisana was already quite a while giving strong signals/threats to end her life. Everybody knew....(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple broadens

wind easy can push objects against current!! Divers drift in water with maybe 5 m visibility makes d...(Read More)

Body of missing tour boat crewman found

,,talk to the Media ? The victims may be far better off seeking compensation from correct vessel...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 