Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

PHUKET: People across Phuket will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse covering 76% of the sun this Thursday (Dec 26) as the Earth enjoys its second full solar eclipse of the year.



By The Phuket News

Monday 23 December 2019, 06:23PM

The Science Astrorobotic Club will gather at Phuket Rajabhat University to observer the event. Image: Science Astrorobotic Club PKRU

People across Southern Thailand will see the moon covering more of the sun than other parts of Thailand. Image: Narit

The total solar eclipse will visible to people in southern India, Singapore and Indonesia. Image: Thai Astronomical Society

People across Southern Thailand will see the moon covering more of the sun than other parts of Thailand. Image: Narit

People in nearby countries including India, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Indonesia, will experience a total solar eclipse on the day, reports The National Astronautical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit).

People in Thailand can observe the solar eclipse from 10:18am to 1:58pm, Narit reported.

“People in the south will be able to see the moon cast a greater shadow across the sun than other parts of Thailand,” the agency explained.

People in Phuket will see the eclipse from 10:11am to 1:57pm, with the moon covering 76.06% of the sun at 11:59am, Narit confirmed.

Suphalerk Karuehanon, Director of Research at Narit, urged people not to view the eclipse with the naked eye.

“It is dangerous to the eyes, and may even cause blindness,” he said.

The Science Astrorobotic Club at Phuket Rajabhat University will gather at the Phiromrat Circle on the university campus, located north of Phuket Town, from 9am to 2pm.

All people are welcome to join the event.