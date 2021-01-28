BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Parliament votes to remove kratom from narcotics list

Parliament votes to remove kratom from narcotics list

THAILAND: An amendment bill removing kratom from the narcotics list cruised through the final stages in the House of Representatives yesterday (Jan 27), taking it one step closer to legalisation.

natural-resources
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 January 2021, 04:13PM

The leaves of a kratom tree: the plant will be removed from the narcotics list, 90 days after passage of the bill is published in the Royal Gazette. Photo: Bangkok Post file.

The leaves of a kratom tree: the plant will be removed from the narcotics list, 90 days after passage of the bill is published in the Royal Gazette. Photo: Bangkok Post file.

MPs voted 319-7 in the second and third readings to pass the bill, which will now go to the Senate for final approval. It will become law 90 days after it is published in the Royal Gazette.

Kratom, or Mitragyna speciosa, is a tropical tree, part of the coffee family, with medicinal, stimulant and psychotropic properties. It had been categorised as a Class 5 narcotic, meaning it could not be legally cultivated, imported, exported, sold, possessed or consumed without a permit.

Kratom has long been used in traditional medicine. However, its effects when abused made it popular with young people as a recreational drug, frequently mixed with cough medicine to make a cocktail known as 4x4 - one reason why it was classified as a narcotic.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who chaired the committee scrutinising the bill, told lawmakers that removing kratom from the narcotics list would ease the burden on law enforcement of arresting and taking action against those using it.

Kratom has the potential to be a new cash crop for farmers, he said.

Dan About Thailand

Authorities handle about 15,000 cases related to kratom each year, the minister said on Jan 15 during a meeting with committee members to finalise the bill after it passed the first reading last month.

The 90-day delay before it comes into force will give MPs enough time to consider another relevant piece of legislation, the kratom bill, required to govern its use.

The cabinet agreed in principle to the kratom bill in October. It will soon be submitted to parliament.

Details of the draft act include bans on selling it to people under 18, on advertising and on mixing kratom with other drugs or stimulants to make it a recreational drug.

Phuket community
Phuket further relaxes required quarantine for domestic arrivals

Again the Mor Chana APP. Nothing else than a surveillance tool implemented by the government to trac...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan

They should be saluted. Civil disobedience is the only way to stop this Covid BS. Look at the Nether...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Phuket taxi mafia will quickly pull the plug on that one ...(Read More)

Support scheme for tourism staff

A trip to the real world would pay great dividends for the people coming up with these schemes. How ...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Dream on. ...(Read More)

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

800 People involved, on Phuket alone. Wow? Where are the rest of hundreds arrests. In whole Thailand...(Read More)

Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments

... should fork up the repayment money themselves. It are really a bunch of 'hero's to hit...(Read More)

Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments

Were the Tambons/OrborTor's 12-16 years blind/incompetent/to lazy to advice/check/analyze or the...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

@Dek, his reaction with 'Economics' is funny. Public Health is a important factor in Econom...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

Dek, from midnight till 01:00AM is just 1 hour longer. Big deal. Normal closing time is 01:00AM. Or...(Read More)

 

