Parliament to hold next PM vote on July 19

BANGKOK: Thailand’s parliament confirmed today (July 14) it would vote again on a new prime minister next week, after pro-royalist lawmakers foiled liberal frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid for the top job.

politics
By AFP

Friday 14 July 2023 11:36 AM

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat speaks to reporters after he failed to win a majority vote from parliament for his premiership yesterday (July 13). Photo: Pornprom Sarttarpai

Deputy house speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan told AFP that the ballot would take place next Wednesday.

Pita’s Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in May elections, buoyed by young Thais eager for progressive reforms after nine years of army-backed rule.

But the Harvard-educated millionaire’s campaign to lead the next government was knocked back yesterday by the legislature’s military-appointed senators, who consider his pledge to reform the kingdom’s strict royal defamation laws a red line.

Pita was the sole candidate in yesterday’s ballot but fell 51 votes short of the 375 lawmakers he needed to secure his appointment.

Pichet, also a lawmaker for the MFP’s coalition partner Pheu Thai, said it remained unclear whether Pita would be renominated or whether he would face any additional candidates in the next ballot.

“We still have to talk about it first,” he said. “For now, it’s gathering opinions and feedback from the people.”

Davew | 14 July 2023 - 11:51:06 

It was was never going to happen,long live the army.

 

Phuket community
