The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai visits Phuket

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai visits Phuket

PHUKET: President of the National Assembly of Thailand and incumbent Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai arrived in Phuket today to be briefed on the outbreak situation on the island and to donate 10,000 items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the officers stationed at the Phuket Check Point, where all arrivals onto the island by road are screened before being allowed into the province.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 30 April 2021, 04:38PM

Chuan Leekpai at the Phuket Check Point earlier today (Apr 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Chuan Leekpai at the Phuket Check Point earlier today (Apr 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Chuan Leekpai at the Phuket Check Point earlier today (Apr 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Chuan Leekpai at the Phuket Check Point earlier today (Apr 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Chuan Leekpai at the Phuket Check Point earlier today (Apr 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Chuan Leekpai at the Phuket Check Point earlier today (Apr 30). Photo: PR Phuket

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

Present to welcome Mr Chuan, also a former prime minister, and to receive the donation of PPE gear this morning were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO, or OrBorJor) President Rewat Areerob and a host of other officers. 

Governor Narong reported the current COVID-19 outbreak situation in Phuket Mr Chuan and thanked him for his hospitality. 

Mr Chuan expressed his concern for the officers and medical staff stationed at the checkpoint and offered words of encouragement.

At last report, the officers at the checkpoint, and those stationed at Phuket airport, had screened a total of 18,772 people since the requirement came into effect on Apr 22, just over a week ago.

The checks have identified 20 people who were later confirmed as infected with COVID-19.

Mr Chuan explained that he will hand over in total 120,000 face masks and other items of PPE to officers and medical staff throughout the 14 southern provinces. Mr Chuan himself originally hails from Trang province.

“The masks were donated by Charoen Pokphand Foods Co Ltd to the Foundation for Education and Social Development, of which I serve as president,” Mr Chuan explained.

“I was told that people in some areas do not have face masks to wear, so I want them to have them and wear them when they go outside in order to protect themselves from COVID-19,” he said.

INFECTIONS UPDATE

Mr Chuan’s visit follows the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) confirming 17 new cases of COVID infection on the island just yesterday (Apr 29), bringing to 391 the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3.

The report was marked as accurate as of 6pm last night (Apr 28).

Of those, 237 people were receiving hospital treatment, while 154 people had already been discharged from medical care, noted the report.

The PPHO also today released an updated map showing the location of infections across the island. The map, showing 391 cases of infection and marked as accurate as of 6pm last night (Apr 29), reported the locations of infections as follows:

Patong ‒ 42

Kathu ‒ 34

Kamala ‒ 32

Cherng Talay ‒ 24

Thepkrasattri ‒ 7

Srisoonthorn ‒ 26

QSI International School Phuket

Pa Khlok ‒ 10

Koh Kaew ‒ 12

Rassada ‒ 29

Talad Yai Phuket Town ‒ 24

Talad Neua Phuket Town ‒ 16

Wichit ‒ 39

Chalong ‒ 29

Rawai ‒ 21

Karon ‒ 5

Mai Khao ‒ 7

Sakhu ‒ 8

HOSPITALS

The PPHO today also released an updated report of the number of COVID patients receiving treatment at each hospital.

The report, dated as accurate as of 6pm last night (Apr 29), noted that 83 people were receiving medical care at ‘Field Hospitals’.

A further 35 people were receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, along with 17 at Patong Hospital and 12 at Thalang Hospital.

Of the privately operated hospitals on the island, 46 people are currently receiving COVID treatment at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, along with 27 at Bangkok Hospital Siriroj. Both hospitals are operated by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) Company Limited.

Fifteen people with COVID are receiving treatment at Mission Hospital Phuket and two are receiving treatment at Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada.

The report also notes that 154 people have been discharged from COVID medical care. The daily report no longer marked that one person had been referred to another facility, which had previously been reported as transferred to Bangkok.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Darasamut Underpass to close for cleaning
Two men injured as pickup slams into stopped garbage truck
Women arrested in 100k meth pill drug raid
Private sector unsure on jab imports
Woman killed while crossing Thepkrasattri Rd
Harsher COVID controls
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid orders extended as cases surpass 63,000 in Thailand || April 29
Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines
Please be patient: Timelines take time
Phuket COVID prevention measures order extended
Patong gets a new mayor as election results confirmed
Fear over sloppy mask disposal
Local AstraZeneca jab ready by June
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School pushed until June as Prime Minister’s powers increased || April 28
Residents threaten to torch conference hall if used as field hospital

 

Phuket community
Private sector unsure on jab imports

I was very much under the impression that only Governments could buy vaccines and therefore the priv...(Read More)

Harsher COVID controls

So what color code is Phuket which seems to be off the list completely if nothing is lower than oran...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

Gosh, whatever could it be that has certain authorities wanting to middle-man every vial that is adm...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

Sinovac, as it is quality wise inferior to all other vaccines ( just 50% protection, how long?)not a...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

@ Fascinated, AZ needs 2 jabs + vaccination administration. J&J needs 1 jab, no administation fo...(Read More)

Harsher COVID controls

So, does the harsher controls mean no inter-provincial bus- & minivan travel? In the heed- &...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

Will be interesting to see or the private sector can buy/offer the quality vaccines cheaper than the...(Read More)

Patong gets a new mayor as election results confirmed

Is it not strange that fixing a front beach rd hangs time wise budget making/operational on a electi...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

That 70% vaccination norm in relation with 'herd immunity' is totally just wishful thinking,...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

"Sinovac is significantly more expensive" Correct Fascinated. Surprised that Mr.Kurt ,who ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property

 