Parliament President Chuan Leekpai visits Phuket

PHUKET: President of the National Assembly of Thailand and incumbent Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai arrived in Phuket today to be briefed on the outbreak situation on the island and to donate 10,000 items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the officers stationed at the Phuket Check Point, where all arrivals onto the island by road are screened before being allowed into the province.

By The Phuket News

Friday 30 April 2021, 04:38PM

Present to welcome Mr Chuan, also a former prime minister, and to receive the donation of PPE gear this morning were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO, or OrBorJor) President Rewat Areerob and a host of other officers.

Governor Narong reported the current COVID-19 outbreak situation in Phuket Mr Chuan and thanked him for his hospitality.

Mr Chuan expressed his concern for the officers and medical staff stationed at the checkpoint and offered words of encouragement.

At last report, the officers at the checkpoint, and those stationed at Phuket airport, had screened a total of 18,772 people since the requirement came into effect on Apr 22, just over a week ago.

The checks have identified 20 people who were later confirmed as infected with COVID-19.

Mr Chuan explained that he will hand over in total 120,000 face masks and other items of PPE to officers and medical staff throughout the 14 southern provinces. Mr Chuan himself originally hails from Trang province.

“The masks were donated by Charoen Pokphand Foods Co Ltd to the Foundation for Education and Social Development, of which I serve as president,” Mr Chuan explained.

“I was told that people in some areas do not have face masks to wear, so I want them to have them and wear them when they go outside in order to protect themselves from COVID-19,” he said.

INFECTIONS UPDATE

Mr Chuan’s visit follows the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) confirming 17 new cases of COVID infection on the island just yesterday (Apr 29), bringing to 391 the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3.

The report was marked as accurate as of 6pm last night (Apr 28).

Of those, 237 people were receiving hospital treatment, while 154 people had already been discharged from medical care, noted the report.

The PPHO also today released an updated map showing the location of infections across the island. The map, showing 391 cases of infection and marked as accurate as of 6pm last night (Apr 29), reported the locations of infections as follows:

Patong ‒ 42

Kathu ‒ 34

Kamala ‒ 32

Cherng Talay ‒ 24

Thepkrasattri ‒ 7

Srisoonthorn ‒ 26

Pa Khlok ‒ 10

Koh Kaew ‒ 12

Rassada ‒ 29

Talad Yai Phuket Town ‒ 24

Talad Neua Phuket Town ‒ 16

Wichit ‒ 39

Chalong ‒ 29

Rawai ‒ 21

Karon ‒ 5

Mai Khao ‒ 7

Sakhu ‒ 8

HOSPITALS

The PPHO today also released an updated report of the number of COVID patients receiving treatment at each hospital.

The report, dated as accurate as of 6pm last night (Apr 29), noted that 83 people were receiving medical care at ‘Field Hospitals’.

A further 35 people were receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, along with 17 at Patong Hospital and 12 at Thalang Hospital.

Of the privately operated hospitals on the island, 46 people are currently receiving COVID treatment at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, along with 27 at Bangkok Hospital Siriroj. Both hospitals are operated by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) Company Limited.

Fifteen people with COVID are receiving treatment at Mission Hospital Phuket and two are receiving treatment at Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada.

The report also notes that 154 people have been discharged from COVID medical care. The daily report no longer marked that one person had been referred to another facility, which had previously been reported as transferred to Bangkok.