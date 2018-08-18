THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Parks department wins dispute over land on Koh Poda

BANGKOK: The Appeal Court has ordered former Krabi Town Mayor to return a large block of land on Koh Poda in Krabi to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

tourismlandnatural-resourcesconstructioncrime
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 August 2018, 09:44AM

Tourists bake in the sun at a beach on Koh Poda in Krabi’s Muang district. Photo: Yvonne Bohwongprasert

Tourists bake in the sun at a beach on Koh Poda in Krabi’s Muang district. Photo: Yvonne Bohwongprasert

The department has been locked in a dispute for several years with Mr Chuan over ownership of 77 rai of land on the island, which is not far off the coast in Muang district.

Mr Chuan sued the DNP in the Provincial Court in 2015 for encroaching on the land that he claimed to have owned since 1952. The Krabi Court ruled in July last year in his favour, forcing the agency to remove all structures from the island, but did not award him the B3 million in damages he claimed.

DNP Director-General Thanya Nethithammakul said yesterday (Aug 17) that the Appeal Court had on Thursday reversed the preliminary ruling and ordered Mr Chuan to return the land to the agency and pay the department's legal costs of B500,000, plus B400,000 in court fees.

Mr Thanya praised the work of all agencies involved in the successful appeal, which included the Department of Special Investigation and Department of Agriculture.

Aerial pictures of the disputed land and scientific proof of the age of the coconut trees planted in the area were among evidence used to dispute the plaintiff's claim of ownership, he said, without going into further details.

Mr Chuan could not be reached for comment.

He is a former mayor of Krabi municipality and built a resort on the island, famous for its snorkeling sites and beautiful beaches. The department has consistently argued that the land is part of Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Xonax | 18 August 2018 - 16:56:49 

One "landowner" down.  Thousands more to go.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Court orders DNP, officials to pay damages over national park land probe
Phuket armed officials seize Freedom Beach
Last of the Phuket beach businesses at Ley Pang fall
Phuket beach clearing: ‘Next we take Laypang, Layan’
Heaven can wait, but Nui Bay beach club must go, says Royal Thai Navy
Phuket beach club faces Navy demolition
NLA to pass Phuket issues to Prime Minister after discussions
Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction
MaAnn a ‘no show’ as angry residents present Surin Beach demands
Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress
Property sector in Thailand returns to the spotlight
Egat steams ahead with critical Phuket power upgrade
Phuket Governor urges officials to lead by example
Four sentenced to jail for B15bn ‘theft’ of Phuket park land
DSI probes B14bn forest encroachment at Phuket beach

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it

 