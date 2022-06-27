Parking spat ends with tyres slashed

PHUKET: A dispute over a man parking too close to another car in front of a restaurant on the Kalim beachfront last week ended with one man’s tyres slashed.

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 June 2022, 10:23AM

Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police over the weekend reported that the incident happened in front of Somtum Yum Pao restaurant at about 5:24pm last Tuesday (June 21).

Police were informed of the incident and ordered to track down the perpetrator, said the report.

The two were brought to Patong Police Station to resolve their differences, the report noted.

Neither of the two men involved in the dispute were named in the police report.

The “injured person” had parked his Bangkok-registered white Mitsubishi sedan in the parking area in front of the restaurant, but the “perpetrator” quickly confronted him over parking too close.

The “perpetrator” said he was unable to back his car out of his parking space without scratching the other man’s car.

An argument ensued, ending with the man with the white Mitsubishi sedan walking into the restaurant to enjoy his meal.

The other man, however, walked off only to return with a knife and slash the tyres on the car.

After being called to present themselves at Patong Police Station, the two had resolved their differences amicably, said the police report.

The “injured party” had agreed to receive B1,000 as compensation for damages to his tyres.

The man did not want to pursue legal action, the police report said.

The report cited Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong as ordering the report to be issued so people were aware of what had happened.

He also called on people in the Patong area to “be good hosts” in order to :maintain the image of Patong as a tourism destination”.