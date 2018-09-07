PHUKET: Park Inn by Radisson, the upper midscale brand from Radisson Hotel Group, will make its debut in Thailand with the launch of a brand-new hotel in Phuket Town.

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 September 2018, 10:09AM

The hotel will enjoy a prime location on Thepkrasattri Rd in Phuket Town, said the release issued earlier this week. Photo: Park Inn

Scheduled to open in Q1 2020, the three-story Park Inn by Radisson Phuket Town will form part of a mixed-use development featuring shops and dining outlets. The hotel will enjoy a prime location on Thepkrasattri Rd, Phuket’s main north-south highway and major commercial corridor.

“Park Inn by Radisson is an exceptional brand that promises world-class hospitality in the upper midscale segment. That makes it a perfect fit for Phuket, which is rapidly evolving from an upscale resort island into a diverse, all-year-round tourism destination. Park Inn by Radisson Phuket Town will provide a great option for guests seeking high levels of convenience and connectivity,” said Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

Park Inn by Radisson Phuket Town will feature at least 130 contemporary rooms offering complimentary Wi-Fi. Facilities will include a restaurant and a fitness centre.

“Phuket is famous for its stunning beaches, but an increasing number of visitors are now being attracted by the island’s retail and lifestyle offerings. Park Inn by Radisson Phuket Town will be well suited to this segment, including shoppers, business travelers and culture seekers. We are proud to work with Radisson Hotel Group to bring the Park Inn by Radisson brand to Thailand,” commented Chairat Mepremwattana, Managing Director, Multi Property Development Co Ltd.

Park Inn by Radisson Phuket Town becomes the brand’s fourth location in Southeast Asia, following Park Inn by Radisson Davao and Park Inn by Radisson Clark in the Philippines, and Park Inn by Radisson Putrajaya in Malaysia.

The upper midscale brand now features more than 150 hotels globally, all providing contemporary accommodation and world-class hospitality, in line with Radisson Hotel Group’s unique Yes I Can! service ethos.