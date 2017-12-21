The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Park chiefs add big bikes to banned list

NATIONWIDE: Big bikes will be banned from national parks to keep the forests in their pristine state and undisturbed, according to the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.

alcohol, animals, environment, pollution, transport,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 December 2017, 08:41AM

No alcohol, no pets, no parties – and now the National Parks Department is un-welcoming visitors on big motorcycles. Their noise ‘disturbs the animals’. Main photo: bigbikerentalhuahin.com via Bangkok Post
No alcohol, no pets, no parties – and now the National Parks Department is un-welcoming visitors on big motorcycles. Their noise ‘disturbs the animals’. Main photo: bigbikerentalhuahin.com via Bangkok Post

The department said the ban will go into effect before the New Year when many holidaymakers head to the parks for the long weekend.

The ban on big bikes comes after the government recently imposed a ban on alcohol being consumed in national parks.

The department has also announced parks would be off-limit to pets and noisy revellers during the New Year holiday. No-smoking signs have been erected at park entrances and at sites within the parks

“We’ll strictly prohibit them [big bikes],” department chief Thanya Netithammakun said, adding their loud noise disturbs both visitors and wild animals.

Some biker groups have organised trips to national parks including Khao Yai, a large forest complex covering areas in Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, Nakhon Nayok and Saraburi.

Motorcycling on northern Thailand’s winding roads is popular, with thousands of yearly side trips to national parks by bikers from home and neighbouring countries.

Noise pollution is the main reason the department cited for the ban. Late last month the department announced it does not want revellers who generally cause disturbances. Those who defy the rules will be kicked out of the parks – but now, visitors on big motorcycles will not be allowed to enter at all.

Strict measures are to be enforced to better manage a large number of tourists in protected forests, especially during the long holiday. Last year up to 12.9 million holidaymakers visited national parks nationwide.

Though they brought in revenue worth B2.4 billion, many of them left problems behind, according to the department.

Mr Thanya said earlier that an alcohol ban was being imposed because booze is a factor that can lead to conflicts and other unruly behaviour, which destroy the parks’ peaceful atmosphere.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Rorri_2 | 21 December 2017 - 16:12:02

"What about the many cars and small bikes with noisy after-market exhaust systems" I was thinking the same, also, what defines a "big" bike, point in question my lady has a 125cc Honda Click, I have a 125cc Honda PCX, my bike, same motor as her's, is considered a big bike... Thai logic.

The Phuket News

marcher | 21 December 2017 - 13:42:18

No more having a pleasant day's walk in the park with your dog
Should be no more family picnics. Thais alwAYs leave their rubbish behind
Question?? What will the pristine parks be used for? Just collecting exorbitant fees from foreigners who do not know the regulations

The Phuket News

Kurt | 21 December 2017 - 12:06:55

And:  NOT discriminating dual entrance prizing.
NOT entrance fee 40 thb for thai, and 400 or more thb for foreigners.

It is time to stop insular discriminating thinking and differ thai from foreigners entering national parks ticket price wise.
Do not forget that foreigners mostly are more environmental conscious than thai.
( that is not discrimination, but true)

The Phuket News

Xonax | 21 December 2017 - 11:57:26

What about the many cars and small bikes with noisy after-market exhaust systems?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 21 December 2017 - 09:56:14

The Park Chiefs have forgotten a few signs!!
!: NO plastic bags.
2: No babies  ( noise pollution and discarded used pampers)
3: No hair shampoo + soap. Often used at waterfalls and water ponds.
4: No cars with black fuming exhaust pipes.

The Phuket News
Matches 5 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.